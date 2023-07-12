Warrior season 3 episode 5 release date, time, what to expect, and more

Season 3 episode 5 of Warrior is scheduled to release on Thursday, July 13, 2023, at 3 am (ET). Based on the work of Bruce Lee, the show is set in San Francisco in the 1870s. The show follows a man named Ah Sahm, who found himself in the midst of the Tong Wars. However, Sahm was no ordinary human as he was blessed by the Gods of martial arts.

Warrior stars Andrew Koji as Ah Sahm, Dianne Doan as Mai Ling, Olivia Cheng as Ah Toy, Kieran Bew as Bill "Big Bill" O'Hara, Joanna Vanderham as Penelope Blake, Dean Jagger as Dylan Leary, and Tom Weston-Jones as Richard Henry Lee.

Warrior season 3 episode 5: What to expect from the upcoming episode?

Season 3 episode 5 of Warrior does not have an official synopsis yet but from the incidents of the previous episode, it appears that Ah Sahm and Yan Mi's connection will grow.

In addition, the aftermath of the raid will also be revealed. When Lee, the Secret Service, and the police showed up to raid Chinatown, they did not find any proof of bootlegging, so nobody could be arrested. Finally, Mai Ling's story will also continue in the next episode, as she has been wrongfully arrested by her business partner.

This episode is written by Lillian Yu and it is titled Whiskey and Sticky and All the Rest Can Wait.

Warrior season 3 episode 4: What happened in the previous episode?

The previous episode of the show was titled In Chinatown, No One Thinks About Forever. It was directed by Dinh Thai and written by Francisca X. Hu.

The official synopsis of the episode read:

"Ah Toy grapples with a difficult choice; while Mai Ling strikes a business deal with Eliza, an intrusive encounter echoes Li Yong's fears.

This episode saw Ah Toy struggling to make an important but hard decision as her lover Nellie Davenport's vineyard was burnt to the ground. Mia Ling on the other hand struck gold as she joined hands with her new business partner Eliza.

This episode released on July 6, 2023.

Warrior synopsis

According to Rotten Tomatoes, the synopsis of Warrior reads:

"A crime drama that takes place in the latter half of the 19th century during brutal gang wars in San Francisco's Chinatown, it follows martial arts prodigy Ah Sahm, a Chinese immigrant who arrives in the City of Lights under mysterious circumstances. Once he proves his prowess as a fighter, Sahm becomes a hit man for one of Chinatown's most powerful organized crime families."

It continues:

"As he is mentored by the son of the crime family's leader, learning the ins and outs of gang warfare, Al Sahm wins the confidence of brothel madam Ah Toy, eventually revealing to her his true intentions. 'Warrior' is based on the writings of martial arts legend Bruce Lee and features a largely Asian cast."

Jonathan Tropper, Danielle Woodrow, Shannon Lee, Justin Lin, Andrew Schneider, and Richard Sharkey are the executive producers of the show. The title first premiered on April 5, 2019, and wowed the audience.

Season 3 episode 5 of the hit show will be released on Thursday, July 13, 2023, at 3 am (ET).

