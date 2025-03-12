Was Cocoa Tea married? Real name, personal life, and all about the reggae star in wake of his death at 65

Renowned Jamaican reggae singer and songwriter Cocoa Tea passed away on the morning of March 11, 2025, at a hospital in Broward, Fort Lauderdale, Florida. He succumbed to a cardiac arrest at the age of 65 following bouts of vomiting.

Cocoa Tea, whose real name was Colvin George Scott, was married to the mother of three of his eight kids, Malvia Scott, who confirmed the news to the Jamaica Gleaner. He had been battling lymphoma since his 2019 diagnosis. The cancer worsened after he contracted pneumonia six months back, his wife told the outlet.

“He was definitely very brave. He was positive throughout it all. About three weeks ago when he was admitted in the hospital he asked if I was worried and I said, ‘I am always worried.’ He told me not to worry because everything was going to be all right. He was always very hopeful,” she stated.

In the wake of his demise, Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness shared a lengthy tribute via Instagram on Tuesday.

"I extend condolences to the family, friends, and supporters of Colvin George Scott, affectionately known as Cocoa Tea. His smooth vocals and compelling lyrics gave us timeless classics like 'Rocking Dolly' and 'I Lost My Sonia,' songs that have become anthems in our cultural landscape," Holness wrote.

The post which was accompanied by a picture of the deceased continued, “Beyond his musical genius, Cocoa Tea was a beacon of kindness and generosity, consistently uplifting the less fortunate and embodying the warmth of our nation… May his soul rest in eternal peace.”

The political leader also shared how Scott’s “influence” extended beyond Jamaica and touched hearts worldwide and solidified the nation’s place on the “global music stage.” Andrew Holness urged everyone to “mourn” the passing of the reggae star and also “celebrate” the rich legacy of “melody, compassion, and cultural pride” he left behind.

All you need to know about Cocoa Tea’s personal life in wake of his death

Cocoa Tea, born Calvin George Scott on September 3, 1959, in Clarendon, Jamaica, began his music career at 14. After releasing Searching in the Hills in 1985, he briefly left music for jockeying and fishing. He returned in 1984, signing with Henry ‘Junjo’ Lawes’ Volcano label, adopting his stage name, and releasing hits like Lost My Sonia and Rocking Dolly.

Soon Cocoa Tea went on to achieve worldwide fame and dropped tracks such as Young Lover, Children of the Ghetto, Holding On, Rikers Island, Me No Like Rikers Island, and many more. He released the compilation album Dancehall Reggaespanol, performed at every Reggae Sunsplash, and did overseas and local tours. In 2008, he released a song titled Barack Obama in support of the former U.S. President.

He founded his own record label Roaring Lion Records around 2000 and worked with notable artists including Buju Banton, Capleton, Cutty Ranks, and Sizzla. From 2003 to 2009, Cocoa Tea organized Dancehall Jam Jam, a New Year’s Eve event in Jamaica. In 1985, he joined a religion called Rastafarianism.

Scott’s last performance was three years back on the Welcome To Jamrock Cruise, according to Jamaican Gleaner. Before that in 2019, he was part of Buju Banton’s historic Long Walk to Freedom concert at the National Stadium in Kingston, Jamaica. Cocoa Tea is survived by his wife Malvia Scott and eight children.

Besides the Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness, his Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Olivia Grange, also offered her tribute via the Jamaican Gleaner, sharing she was "very saddened by the passing of Sweet Sweet Cocoa Tea".

“It has been a pleasure working with him over these years and we are glad that we had the opportunity to give him some of [his] flowers while he was here with us. May his soul rest in peace,” Olivia noted.

Grange mentioned Scott had been a “staple” of the reggae industry and “one of the greatest reggae singers” of all time. She saluted him and offered her condolences to his loved ones.

