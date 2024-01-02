Was General Hospital on yesterday (January 1, 2024)? Explained

General Hospital did not air on January 1, 2024. As per Soap Central, this was due to the New Year's holiday. Moreover, it was a planned preemption, and no episodes were lost because of this programming change. The show will resume regular programming on Tuesday, January 2, 2024.

The upcoming episode will pick up from the events of Friday's episode. The episode saw several dramatic events unfold. Therefore, fans can expect a rollercoaster of emotions, dramatic confrontations, and unexpected twists in the upcoming week.

What happened in the latest episode of General Hospital?

In Friday's episode, Alexis Davis went skydiving with Gregory Chase and found it to be a transformative experience. This led to a surprise kiss between them as they watched New Year's Eve fireworks. Meanwhile, Trina Robinson discovered she had been accepted to study at the Sorbonne in Paris. Although hesitant due to family commitments, Spencer Cassadine convinced her to go, offering to join her.

At Pentonville, Esme Prince visited Heather Webber. This visit included Esme revealing that she regained her memories. As Esme broke the news, Heather advised her to pretend to be remorseful for her past actions to avoid prison. On the other hand, Esme struggled with her dual identity as a perpetrator and a loving mother.

In the corporate world, Nina Corinthos was confronted by Cyrus Renault, the same guy who knew she was the SEC informant. Therefore, he pressured her to confess to Sonny Corinthos and threatened to expose her if she didn't.

At The Savoy, Carly Spencer and Ned Quartermaine had a heated argument over the SEC informant issue. While Carly and Ned fought, they were watched by Lois and Olivia Quartermaine. Lois later deduced that Nina was the informant and considered revealing this to Sonny. The episode concluded with various characters watching the fireworks.

What can fans expect in the upcoming episodes of General Hospital?

After a break on Monday, January 1, Tuesday's episode will see Carly face a life-altering realization, likely linked to Bobbie and Jacklyn Zeman's character. Meanwhile, the ongoing tension between Sonny and Michael will escalate, promising another intense showdown.

On the other hand, Olivia and Lois will grapple with hidden secrets, and Sam and Willow will navigate complex relationships.

Wednesday's episode of General Hospital will likely bring shocking revelations. In it, Michael might have significant news for Sonny. Next, fans can expect Willow to grow suspicious of her husband. Furthermore, Carly will likely deal with tumultuous events, subsequently finding solace in Drew.

In addition, Tracy's discovery of secrets adds to the intrigue, and Ava receives a surprise visitor, fueling speculation about a character's future.

How will the upcoming week culminate for General Hospital?

The penultimate episode of General Hospital is expected to focus on spiraling emotions and surprising alliances. The episode will show how Carly's emotional turmoil affects her interactions. Simultaneously, Sonny's encounter with Cyrus at church introduces a new dynamic. Fans can expect Curtis to plan something special for Portia. The episode will also see Laura delve into Esme's mysterious motives.

The week for General Hospital will conclude with a nostalgic tone as Felicia and Anna reminisce about the good old days. As the episode progresses, Sasha will encourage Nina to embrace life's unpredictability. Then, surprisingly, a crucial confrontation between Sam and Drew will unfold. Adding to the surprise, Dante will find himself in an unforeseen situation.

Fans can expect a week filled with emotional highs and lows, character-driven drama, and narrative developments that can significantly impact the lives of Port Charles residents.