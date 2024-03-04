Was Jaclyn Jose Christian? Religion explored as beloved Filipino actress dies aged 59

Jaclyn Jose, the esteemed Filipino actress, tragically passed away on March 2, 2024. As per GMA Network, the actress was found unresponsive at her home in Quezon City, Philippines. Reportedly, the family was alarmed when the 59-year-old actress did not respond to their calls and messages, prompting them to check for her, only to find her deceased.

While the cause of her death remained a mystery at first, Jaclyn Jose’s daughter, Andi Eigenmann, later released a statement, revealing that her mother passed away due to myocardial infarction, also known as heart attack. Sharing more, she said:

"It is with great sadness that I announce the untimely passing of my nanay, Mary Jane Guck, better known as Jaclyn Jose, on the morning of March 2, 2024, due to a myocardial infarction or a heart attack. We'd like to thank everyone who has since extended prayers and condolences to us as our family is trying to come to terms with this unfortunate incident."

Jaclyn Jose, whose real name is Mary Jane Santa Ana Guck, was born in October 1963 in a Christian family. Raised in Angeles City, Pampanga, she was the second child among six siblings. Throughout her life, Jacyln remained devoted to her Christian faith, as reported by What Insider.

More details about Jaclyn Jose’s career and family

As the popular actress tragically passed away, social media users are becoming curious about her life and career. While Jose is known for her work in movies, she is not the only actress in her family, as her mother, Rosalinda Santa Ana, and her sister, Veronica Jones, also come from the same industry. Additionally, her father served at Clark Air Base.

She started her TV career with a role in the popular series Familia Zaragoza and gained recognition as she was seen on and off in the series for five years. She later joined GMA Network, where she played the role of Marianna Peron in Sana Ay Ikaw Na Nga. Jaclyn Jose rose to popularity after she played the role of Isabella in another series, Hiram.

Jaclyn Jose's filmography includes notable works such as Prinsesa ng Banyera, Love Spell, Sineserye Presents: May Minamahal, and Dyosa. She also appeared in other series like Valiente, Maalaala Mo Kaaya, Your Song, and Kahit Puso’y Masugatan.

While Jose appeared in hundreds of TV series and movies, her latest work was with ABS-CBN, where she played the role of Dolores Espinas in FPJ’s Batang Quiapo.

Her parents separated when she was only four years old. Jose married Mark Gil, and the duo had a daughter, Andi Eigenmann. The news of her death has left her family, fans, and the entire film industry devastated, with many mourning the loss of the talented actress.