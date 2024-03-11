Was Kung Fu Panda 4 originally a live-action hybrid? Details explored

Kung Fu Panda 4 is already ruling the box office after a successful release that saw the film getting great reviews from critics and fans alike, but according to some latest pieces of information, the fourth film in the franchise could have been extremely different from what we are witnessing in the theatres right now.

This is because Kung Fu Panda 4 was originally slated to be a live-action hybrid movie, featuring human characters alongside the vibrant characters that we know well from the three films that came before. Not only would this have changed the movie significantly, but would have also changed the entire face of the franchise.

Since this news came out, there has been a certain backlash on social media platforms with fans calling for Mike Mitchell's exit if Kung Fu Panda returns for a sequel.

The story behind King Fu Panda 4 live-action hybrid version

Expand Tweet

While, thankfully, the live-action hybrid version of Po's journey beyond the Valley of Peace never came to fruition, the fourth film in the franchise began as an ambitious attempt that would combine human characters with the beloved Kung Fu Panda characters that we are so familiar with.

DreamWorks Animation artist Luca Pisanu released an image on X (formerly Twitter) that showcases the scrapped version of the film. The artist even claimed that back in the time it was a 'different' movie.

Co-director Stephanie Stine confirmed this in a Discord Q&A, as reported by Comingsoon.net. She said:

"The 4th film was never considered to be made longer...The original story, as you might have spotted from one of our early concept artists Luca Pisano’s social medias, actually had Zhen and The Chameleon be human (she was actually known as The Collector before we ditched the humans idea). They came from a city called … Hu-man city … Let me back up first — the original story was supposed to be hybrid live action/animation, that’s why there were humans."

She further added:

"For some reason before I came on, the leadership team scrapped the hybrid live action idea … They kept the humans on for a while though, up until our 2nd animatic screening if I remember correctly."

This revelation did not sit very well with hardcore fans of the franchise, who immediately called for Mike Mitchell's removal from the franchise after a set of pictures went viral on X that showcased the original plans for the film.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Many fans claimed that the franchise's future would be completely jeopardized if live-action characters were brought into the world of Kung Fu Panda.

More about Kung Fu Panda 4

The fourth film in the famed franchise led by Jack Black, Kung Fu Panda 4 follows the journey of Po as he is chosen to become the spiritual leader of the Valley of Peace. But the Dragon Warrior is soon set on a path that tests his will against a new foe, a powerful shape-shifting sorceress.

The film has opened with positive reviews from critics and fans and has already earned over $80 million, becoming the fifth highest-grossing film of 2024 domestically.

It is currently playing in the theatres.