Is Kung Fu Panda 4 the last movie in the franchise? Possibilities of a fifth movie explored

March 2024 marks the return of Po with Kung Fu Panda 4 playing in theaters. The martial arts animated movie won fans' hearts when it debuted in 2008 as Kung Fu Panda. Since then, it has expanded into a family-friendly franchise following the adventures of Po, a clumsy panda who is chosen to be the protector of the Valley of Peace.

The franchise launched sequels in 2011 and 2016 and then seemed to have faded away from cinemas until Dreamworks announced Kung Fu Panda 4 in 2022. The movie finally arrived in theaters on March 8 and was welcomed with a lot of critical acclaim. As it stands, it is the last movie in the franchise since Dreamworks has not made any announcements.

Is Kung Fu Panda 5 happening?

There is much speculation around Kung Fu Panda 5, and many assume that it is the last film in the franchise. While Dreamworks has not officially announced another movie, Stephanie Ma-Stine, one of the directors of Kung Fu Panda 4, has provided a clarifying update.

She has counteracted rumors that part 4 of the movie will be Po’s last adventure and has assured fans that their beloved panda’s journey is far from over. At the premiere of the movie at the AMC 14 Theater at The Grove in Los Angeles, she told Variety in an interview:

“This is definitely not the end of Po’s story...Please look forward to more.”

Kung Fu Panda 4 has largely done justice to the previous films in the franchise and is already on track to be a blockbuster with its box office success. This might just be enough incentive for the animation studio to green-light another film in the franchise.

What happens in Kung Fu Panda 4?

Kung Fu Panda 4, released on March 8, 2024, ended with Po ascending to his next role as Spiritual Leader of the Valley of Peace. After years of honing his martial arts skills under the watchful eye of Master Shifu, Po is now ready for more.

While Po initially resisted accepting his new position of power, much like he was reluctant to become the Dragon Warrior years before, we saw our favorite martial arts panda finally accept his new position. Kung Fu Panda 4 also saw the passing of the torch, with Zhen becoming the new Dragon Warrior at the end of the film.

What is the future of the Kung Fu Panda franchise?

Po’s new position and the responsibilities that come with it call for a sequel that could explore his transition into his new role and how he is adjusting and trying to prove himself for something that others think he is unqualified for.

Kung Fu Panda 5 could also potentially follow Zhen, the young fox, as she tries to follow in Po’s footsteps. Po’s role as a master to his new disciple could also be explored. A very probable storyline that another sequel could explore is the combined adventures of Po and Zhen as they try to fit into their new roles together, helping each other overcome the challenges that lie ahead.

Watch this space for updates on Kung Fu Panda 5. Meanwhile, catch Kung Fu Panda 4 now playing in theaters.