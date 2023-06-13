Was Silvio Berlusconi married? All about the Former Prime Minister of Italy as he passes away at the age of 86

Former Prime Minister of Italy, politician Silvio Berlusconi passed away from unknown causes on June 12, 2023. The news was confirmed by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in an official statement. While the cause of death wasn't disclosed, it was revealed that Silvio was at the San Raffaele Hospital since June 9. He was being treated for his health issues, including leukemia.

He was hospitalized earlier this year after he contracted leukemia. He started taking chemotherapy on April 6, 2023. Berlusconi was previously diagnosed with urinary infection and Covid-19.

Silvio was not married at the time of death but was in a relationship with Italian politician Marta Fascina since 2020. He was married to Carla Dall'Oglio from 1965 to 1985 and to Veronica Lario from 1990 to 2010.

George W. Bush Presidential Center described Silvio as a "vibrant leader." They stated he was the reason Italy and the United States developed a close friendship at one point. They also claimed that the alliance was impossible without him.

Athlete Ronaldinho Gaucho wrote on Facebook that his name will always remain in the history of AC Milan.

Silvio Berlusconi was Italy's former Prime Minister and served in different other positions

Silvio Berlusconi served as the Prime Minister of Italy in the past (Image via Franco Origlia/Getty Images)

Silvio Berlusconi went to a Salesian college and graduated from the University of Milan in 1961. Silvio also pursued a career as a businessman during the 70s where he established a company called Milano Due followed by a cable TV company called TeleMilano. He was the founder of the holding company called Fininvest as well.

He was the Prime Minister of Italy between 1994 and 2011. He then joined various houses like the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate of the Republic. The politician was also a part of MEP, a Member of the European Parliament.

Silvio was the leader of political parties like Forza Italia and The People of Freedom. He joined as the senior G8 leader in 2009, serving in the position until 2011 and then as a Senate member after the Italian general election in 2013.

Berlusconi was featured in three documentaries that include Citizen Berlusconi, Viva Zapatero! and Quando c'era Silvio. He appeared in some feature films like Videocracy, Il Caimano, Loro, Shooting Silvio, and others.

He was the owner of football clubs like AC Milan and A.C. Monza. Forbes reported his net worth as $6.8 billion at the time of death and his name was included in the third position of the wealthiest persons in Italy.

Silvio Berlusconi was involved in various controversies, mostly for his legal issues. He was later charged with tax evasion and a ban of five years from the public office was put on him. He was charged with paying an underage prostitute for s*x in 2013 but the accusations were dropped the following year.

Journalists Marco Travaglio and Enzo Biagi said that Silvio joined politics so that he could save himself and his companies from certain charges. His control of the media was also a subject of criticism and the British weekly newspaper The Economist also questioned his abilities to lead Italy.

Although several cases were filed against Silvio Berlusconi, laws passed by his administration were able to postpone the trials. He was reported to have links to the Sicilian Mafia. According to Mafia informer Salvatore Cancemi, he was in touch with Italian mobster and Sicilian mafia chief Salvatore Riina.

