Was Steve Harwell an alcoholic? Drinking problem explored in wake of debilitating liver failure struggle

Steve Harwell passed away at 56 on September 4, 2023. As per CBS News, he died early in the morning in his home in Boise, Idaho. The American singer was popular for his role as the former lead singer in the rock band Smash Mouth.

Harwell was in hospice care until Sunday, according to Robert Hayes, his long-time manager, as reported by various media outlets. Hayes said the singer was being cared for by his fiancée, Esther Campbell, and the hospice staff at his home.

The All Star singer struggled with alcohol abuse throughout his adult life. In 2013, Steve Harwell was diagnosed with cardiomyopathy. He had to leave Smash Mouth in October 2021 after he attended a performance in upstate New York drunk and yelling at the audience.

Steve Harwell was diagnosed with Wernicke encephalopathy in 2013

Steven Scott Harwell, also known as Steve Harwell, died at his home in Idaho on Monday. His rep, Robert Hayes, told CBS and other media outlets that

"He was surrounded by family and friends and passed peacefully and comfortably."

Hayes added,

"Steve lived a 100% full-throttle life. Burning brightly across the universe before burning out."

Steve formed Smash Mouth in 1994. They released several hits in the 1990s and early 2000s including All Star, Walkin' on the Sun, and I'm a Believer, which was used in the Shrek movie.

It was revealed a day before his demise that Harwell was in hospice care by Robert Hayes, as per the Guardian.

He said,

"Although Steve is here with us still, sadly it will only be for a short time."

Hayes then explained the reason for Harwell's sudden dip in health. Robert said at the time, that Steve Harwell “has been struggling with alcohol abuse throughout his life — and now, he’s reached the final stage of liver failure.”

As per NPR, the singer's cause of death was acute liver failure, after a long bout with alcoholism. However, Steve suffered from other health issues as well. In 2013, the Everyday Superhero was diagnosed with the heart ailment cardiomyopathy and a few months later it was reported that he had acute Wernicke encephalopathy, which affected his speech and memory.

During a show in 2015, Harwell reportedly became angry and yelled profanities on stage. In August 2016, he reportedly collapsed onstage during a show and was taken away by paramedics.

Steve Harwell's music career explored

Steve's music career began in 1994, when he formed the band Smash Mouth with three other members. Paul De Lisle and himself were the only members who stayed constant in the band; the other members changed during the years 1994–2021, as per the BBC.

After signing with the record label Interscope, the band achieved great success with their debut single, Walkin’ on the Sun, reaching the Top 25 on the UK Charts. The debut album Fush Yu Mang went double platinum in the United States, and their 1999 song All Star currently has almost a billion streams on Spotify, according to The Guardian.

The singer suffered from mental illnesses and health issues until his retirement in 2021, after performing at the Big Sip festival in upstate New York on October 9. As per the New York Post, Steve Harwell had made a scene at the event, shouting and making crude gestures at the audience. He talked about his retirement on his social media at the time, saying,

“I’ve tried so hard to power through my physical and mental health issues and to play in front of you one last time, but I just wasn’t able to.”

Smash Mouth's last album was Magic, which was released in 2012.

Steve Harwell is survived by his fiancee Esther Campbell, a brother, Mark, and three sisters, Carla, Michelle, and Julie. According to his manager, Robert Hayes, the singer would be cremated in Boise and buried in San Jose, California.