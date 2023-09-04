Who is Steve Harwell married to? All about his family as Smash Mouth singer on death bed in hospice care

Retired singer Steve Harwell is currently in hospice care after being treated for his liver failure, which has been a result of his alcohol addiction. The EW reported that his liver failure is in the final stage, while his representative said that the singer only has “a week or so to live.” He also stated:

“We hope that people respect Steve and his family’s privacy during this difficult time.”

Expand Tweet

Apart from being a member of Smash Mouth, Harwell is also popular for his appearances in various TV and radio shows. He has been married to Michelle Laroque, but it remains unknown how they have been together. They had a son named Presley Scott, who died from acute lymphocytic leukemia in July 2001.

Steve Harwell and Michelle Laroque tied the knot sometime during the early 2000s

Steve Harwell has hardly revealed any details about his personal life over the years. However, he tied the knot with Michelle Laroque sometime in the early 2000s, as reported by Hollywood Life. Although it remains unknown for how long they were married, they reportedly divorced eventually.

Harwell and Laroque welcomed a son named Presley Scott in January 2001. Presley was later diagnosed with acute lymphocytic leukemia.

However, Presley's condition worsened, and he passed away in July 2001. Michelle then established The Presley Scott Research Foundation for Leukemia, which aims to discover a permanent cure for the disease. However, detailed information about Michelle’s professional life has not been disclosed to the public.

Yahoo revealed that Steve later got engaged to Esther Campbell in 2019, but she filed a restraining order against him in 2020, claiming that he was “verbally and mentally abusive.” Meanwhile, Page Six stated that Campbell had previously filed another restraining order in 2019, saying that Steve had issues with alcohol abuse.

The court documents acquired by Page Six revealed that Steve joined a rehab, but after returning, he reportedly destroyed Esther’s phone. Esther also claimed that Steve allegedly took her car keys, keeping the windows open in the rain.

Steve Harwell decided to retire due to his health issues

In 2021, Steve Harwell took retirement from his performances. The news came after he was spotted slurring and threatening the audience during his previous performance on stage. He was struggling with several health problems for a long time and was diagnosed with cardiomyopathy in 2013.

A representative for Smash Mouth revealed that Steve had already suffered from heart failure alongside acute Wernicke Encephalopathy. He also had to take a leave of absence from his performances after suffering from heart problems.

Expand Tweet

In another instance in 2017, Smash Mouth had to cancel one of their shows after Steve was rushed to the hospital due to difficulties in breathing. Moreover, Steve collapsed on stage during the Urbana Sweetcorn Festival in 2016. The band performed without him, as he had to be hospitalized. The reasons behind the collapse were not revealed at the time.

Harwell has been a member of Smash Mouth since 1994. He then appeared in The Surreal Life, which aired on VH1.