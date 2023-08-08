What is acute lymphoblastic leukemia? 10 year old Emma Edwards 'marries' boyfriend days before her passing

Emma Edwards, a 10-year-old girl from North Carolina’s Walnut Cove, died on July 11 of ALL or acute lymphoblastic leukemia. However, 12 days before her death, she married her beau, DJ, aka Daniel Marshall Christopher Williams Jr., at a mock wedding ceremony.

Acute lymphoblastic leukemia, or acute lymphocytic leukemia, is a common type of cancer typically seen in children. It occurs when unusual mutations develop in the DNA of a bone marrow cell. Normal DNA would instruct the bone marrow cell to grow at a set number. But in the case of ALL, the unusual changes in the DNA lead to the continuation of the growth and division of the bone marrow cell.

This illness further affects the white blood cells. The term acute refers to the rapid progress of the disease, which creates immature blood cells instead of mature ones. Though it is acute, proper treatments often result in its remedy. ALL can also develop in adults, but the chance of a cure in adults is greatly reduced.

Several symptoms of acute lymphoblastic leukemia might appear similar to those of the flu. But the signs and symptoms of flu eventually improve, and if the symptoms don’t improve, one should make an appointment with their doctor.

Emma Edwards dreamed of getting married to her 'boyfriend'

10-year-old Emma Edwards and her “childhood sweetheart” DJ tried to hold a wedding ceremony on the premises of their elementary school. But their teacher told them they could not tie the knot at school. However, love conquered, and the duo’s parents planned a beautiful wedding ceremony to celebrate and commemorate Emma and DJ’s love.

Emma Edwards was diagnosed with ALL in April 2022. Speaking about Emma’s diagnosis, her mother, Alina, told a local outlet that the 10-year-old seemed healthy until one day she had to be taken to a hospital after she fell over. Alina said that Emma was not sick before, but suddenly, the little girl started vomiting.

“We found it by accident. She had fallen so they checked her legs and they found the cancer was eating holes in her bones and making her weak,” Alina said.

Emma’s parents, Aaron and Alina Edwards, were hopeful that their little girl would be able to beat the cancer. However, in June 2023, they were told by the doctors that her illness was incurable.

“We didn’t expect to hear that at all. We thought we were going for another kind of treatment, and it would work. It was like a gut punch. You never imagine them saying they can’t do anything else for her,” Alina told a local news outlet.

It was then that Alina, along with DJ’s mother, decided to immediately plan their children’s wedding. Emma Edwards’ mother said that the ceremony had to happen quickly. She and DJ’s mother arranged everything within two days, and after the ceremony, everything was donated.

Alina said that Emma and DJ’s wedding took place in a garden ceremony, and about 100 guests attended. She described the ceremony as very “precious,” adding that Emma’s father, Aaron, got the chance to give his daughter away as per the wedding ritual.

One of their family friends officiated the wedding while another friend read a Biblical verse. Emma Edwards’ best friend was her maid of honor. Emma Edward’s mother also praised her son-in-law, DJ, and said:

“DJ is the sweetest soul you’ll ever meet. He has a heart of gold, and he really loves Emma.”

After Emma’s death, the family’s friends and neighbors extended their support to the family. In the 10-year-old’s honor, race car drivers in Winston-Salem’s Bowman Gray Stadium sported stickers with “Emma’s Army” written on it on their cars during a racing event in July. The stickers were being sold to fundraise financial aid for the Edwards family.

Alina said that most children want to visit Disneyland. But her daughter, Emma Edwards, dreamed of getting married and having kids. She remembered her daughter as a “sweetheart.”