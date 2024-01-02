Was The Bold and the Beautiful on yesterday (January 1, 2024)? Explained

The Bold and the Beautiful did not air a new episode on the first day of the new year 2024. While the show delayed its new episode for another day, January 1, 2024, repeated an old episode numbered 190 of season 36.

This might have come as a disappointment for fans of The Bold and the Beautiful. With the year 2023 ending in a cliffhanger, fans have been waiting for the events of the next episode with bated breath.

For the newly-indicted fans of The Bold and the Beautiful, the American soap opera follows the haute couture of Los Angeles, California, through the fashion business family of Forrester. Created by William Bell and Lee Phillip Bell, the show premiered in March 1987. While the show boasts long-time actors such as John McCook and Katherine Kelly Lang, who served in the show for almost four decades, the storyline introduces new actors as well.

The Bold and the Beautiful: No new episode on January 1, 2024

Episode 190 showed Brooke and Ridge in a romantic setting (Image via CBS)

While The Bold and the Beautiful was on at its usual time slot of 12.30 pm Central Time on January 1, 2024, an old episode was aired on the channels. Fans of the show were taken aback when the stations announced that episode 190 of season 36 would be rerun on New Year's Day. The official description of the episode on CBS reads:

“Brooke surprises Ridge with a romantic gesture. Liam confides in Wyatt about his trip to Rome.”

For viewers who had missed Brooke and Ridge's romantic episode or wanted to revisit those special moments of the plot of episode 190, it came as a boon. However, for fans who were waiting for the next set of events after the cliffhanger presented in the last week of 2023, CBS’s decision to delay the new episode by a day came as a surprise.

When will the new episode of The Bold and the Beautiful air in 2024?

The new episode will have more on Thomas and Hope's relationship (Image via CBS)

CBS has pushed the new episode of the popular soap opera for one day. The channel has made similar decisions in the past. As such, the new episode scheduled for Monday, January 1 will air on Tuesday, January 2, 2024. This is expected to take the story forward from where the previous episode’s cliffhanger left off.

The official synopsis for the upcoming new episode of January 2, 2024, reads:

“Hope is caught off guard when Thomas proposes. Xander recounts a story about Thomas to Finn.”

The new episode will air at the soap’s usual time slot of 12.30 pm Central Time, on Tuesday, January 2, 2024, on CBS and Paramount+.

A short recap of The Bold and the Beautiful dated December 28, 2023

Steffy and Ridge were worried about Thomas's happiness (Image via CBS)

On December 28, 2023, two occurrences that happened concurrently on The Bold and the Beautiful caused excitement to rise. In the first, Thomas proposed to Hope with a ring; in the second, Xander, Finn's newest patient, suggested that Thomas is up to no good.

The rest of the episode had usual relationship issues, where Hope confronted Ridge about Steffy taking the liberty of discussing Hope and Thomas’s relationship. While Ridge tried to explain that Thomas’s family was concerned about his happiness with Hope, she pointed out that it was a private matter between her and Thomas.

Xander is likely to reveal Thomas's secret to Dr. Finn (Image via CBS)

Xander’s return to the show created a stir among longtime fans who know the young man’s history on the show. The episode brought back the events of the past in flashbacks that concerned Emma Barber’s car accident and eventual death. Xander started by hinting at Thomas being directly involved in the case.

The upcoming episode is expected to come out with a complete revelation of the tragic events and Thomas’s involvement in Emma’s death as Xander discloses all to Doctor Finn. Stay tuned to catch The Bold and the Beautiful on Paramount+ and CBS on all weekdays at 12.30 pm Central Time.