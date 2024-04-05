"Wasn’t right for me": Daisy Kent discloses why she didn't agree to be on The Bachelorette

Daisy Kent recently revealed why she turned down the offer to be the leading lady on the upcoming season of The Bachelorette. She spoke about her decision during an appearance on The Viall Files podcast, hosted by Nick Viall.

The 25-year-old Minnesota native admitted it wasn’t easy for her to decline the show but factors like health, inappropriate timing, and consultation with other Bachelorette alumni influenced her to do so. Daisy Kent explained she's always ready to embrace new opportunities, however, being the new face on The Bachelorette didn't seem right to her. She stated:

“I think right now, I just want to live and be happy. I’m always going to jump at opportunities, but I think just this specific opportunity wasn’t right for me right now."

Fresh out of The Bachelor season led by Joey Graziadei, Daisy implied jumping to film another show would be exhausting for her both physically and mentally.

Daisy Kent elaborates on her reasons for not joining The Bachelorette

Daisy Kent had no clue how appearing in a reality TV series would impact her life. After experiencing it first-hand on The Bachelor and carefully considering the prospect, Daisy said in the podcast that she felt “content” with her choice of not joining The Bachelorette. She added:

“It’s not that I’m not ready to date, it’s that I wasn’t ready for that specific thing. And I think coming off the show and doing the show I didn’t realize how much of kind of a big thing it is if that makes sense."

Besides incorrect timing, the 25-year-old also kept health as a significant factor while making her decision. According to her, she got in touch with former leads of The Bachelorette to get an idea of what the process would look like. Daisy was reportedly cautioned about the lack of sleep and the guilt of "hurting others" — something that she was bound to experience while choosing the right suitor.

The reality star concluded it would be a lot for her to endure from a health point of view amid her cochlear implant and Lyme disease diagnosis. She stated:

"There’s a few reasons. So, one, my health is like an aspect of it. And like, I knew as the lead, it’s a lot on you. Not only emotionally but also physically too."

On The Bachelor season 28, Daisy Kent was the finalist alongside Kelsey Anderson. At the final rose ceremony, viewers saw the female suitors arrive together on a joint car ride. Daisy had already informed Kelsey about her hunch that Joey liked the latter a bit more. The camaraderie between Daisy and Kelsey as they supported one another in the car became a major talking point of the finale.

When Daisy came face-to-face with Joey, she chose to self-eliminate herself by walking away. In the end, viewers witnessed Joey going down on his knees to propose to Kelsey Anderson.

Who is the leading lady on The Bachelorette season 21?

Jenn Tran is the next lead for The Bachelorette. She was introduced to viewers on Joey Graziadei’s Bachelor season 28. It was former Bachelorette Charity Lawson, who announced that Jenn Tran would create a milestone by being the first-ever Asian-American leading face in the show’s history. The Bachelorette alum introduced Jenn stating:

“I can say that our next bachelorette is someone who is intelligent. She's witty, she's fun, and she's super kind. And personally, I want to see a lot more of her and I can only hope that out of this experience that she's getting ready to embark on that she really does find true love."

Hailing from Miami, Florida, 26-year-old Jenn graduated from the University of Wisconsin in May 2020.

The Bachelorette season 21 is scheduled to premiere on ABC in July 2024.