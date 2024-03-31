"Gonna be my freaking self:" Bachelorette Jenn Tran braces fans for new season

Jenn Tran was recently named the leading lady of the upcoming season 21 of The Bachelorette. Viewers were first introduced to the 26-year-old Miami native during Joey Graziadei’s Bachelor season. Hailing from Miami Florida, Jenn graduated from the University of Wisconsin in May 2020.

During her stint on the dating reality show, the physician assistant student made it to week 7 before failing to garner a rose from Joey, thereby getting eliminated. Though she finished in fifth place in her last attempt, Jenn Tran has bagged a second chance at finding love.

The announcement was made official on The Bachelor season 28 finale after Joey got engaged to Kelsey Anderson. During a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Jenn Tran teased fans about what her Bachelorette season would look like. The Miami native admitted she doesn’t have a “game plan,” but her strategy lies in remaining true to herself:

“I'm really just gonna be my freaking self and that means all the good, the bad, and the chaotic, and the psychotic. That's really what you're gonna have to look forward to."

Bachelorette star Jenn Tran notes she is ready for the season

The leading lady is warning fans they won’t see a “polished and perfect” side of her personality. “You're going to get crazy Jenn,” she said in the interview. Though the youngster doesn’t have a strategy in place, she is excited to find out what her potential male suitors look like. Being funny is one of the qualities that Jenn says she’s searching for in a partner.

The Bachelorette star aims to “flirt” a lot but explained she doesn’t want to deal with chaos. Jenn Tran told the publication:

“I hope they don't have too much chaos. I think there's only room for one person to be chaotic in a relationship, and that's me. I claim that. I want someone to ground me. I'm a Sagittarius, I'm a fire sign, so I'm a little crazy. I bring that fiery energy. I want someone to have a little bit of fiery energy, but also to like ground me a little bit, put me in a place."

While disclosing what she expects from the man of her dreams, Jenn noted he has to be authentic and match her sense of humor. She wants to develop a true bond of friendship with her partner which she believes will serve as a foundation for making their relationship last.

The Bachelor season 28 saw leading man Joey Graziadei break down plenty of times on camera. However, Jenn estimates viewers won’t see much of crying in her season and if she happens to cry, the Miami native wishes it to be “happy tears.”

During the finale, it was Charity Lawson who introduced Jenn Tran as the next leading face of The Bachelorette. The alum wished the 26-year-old luck as she gears up for the journey to find true love. Charity heaped praises on Jenn during the episode, stating:

“I can say that our next bachelorette is someone who is intelligent. She's witty, she's fun, and she's super kind. And personally, I want to see a lot more of her and I can only hope that out of this experience that she's getting ready to embark on that she really does find true love."

With Jenn’s return, she has also created history by being the first Asian American leading bachelorette lady. In an Instagram post, Jenn reacted to setting a new milestone in Bachelor Nation history, writing:

“FIRST ASIAN BACHELORETTE?! You have no idea how much this moment means to me. Growing up I never got to see anyone who looked like me lead their own love story on TV. To be able to inspire a generation of people to be proud of their culture is something I’m so grateful for."

The Bachelorette season 21 is scheduled to premiere on ABC in July this year.