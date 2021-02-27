WATCH: Addison Rae screams and runs away on being asked about new hairstyle

In a rather hilarious recent incident, Addison Rae made a run for it after being quizzed by the paparazzi about her new hairdo.

The TikTok star was recently snapped outside a house by a reporter of the YouTube channel, "Shooting Stars TV."

Dressed in a purple hoodie, Addison Rae appeared to be like a cat on a hot tin roof throughout. The TikToker kept moving about and adjusting her hoodie to ensure that it covered her head completely:

addison rae's mood when someone asks about her hair pic.twitter.com/1NWdfVuzhM — gab. (@bryceyall) February 27, 2021

While Addison Rae did attempt to strike up a normal conversation with the reporter for a while, the TikTok sensation ended up making a hilarious dash for it on being asked about her new hairstyle, which she seemed to be covering up.

In response to her running away, several fans took to social media, demanding to see her new hairstyle. They simply couldn't seem to get over the hilarity of the situation.

Fans react to Addison Rae hilariously running away from the paparazzi

Advertisement

In the latest video from Shooting Stars TV, at the beginning, Addison Rae humors the reporter by indulging in a bit of small talk. The 20-year old speaks about her upcoming projects and her friends circle, comprising the likes of Bryce Hall, Noah Beck, and Dixie D'Amelio:

"I'm so excited, I just did a call about it the other day. I'm really excited! They're all my friends, so I really like when everyone can get along really well."

However, on being complimented about her new hairstyle, Addison Rae suddenly turns around and runs away, all while screaming.

Social media was soon abuzz with amused reactions, as fans responded to her running away in such a hilarious fashion:

ADDISON RAE SHOW US UR HAIR OMFG pic.twitter.com/0tNANZAnFK — mel (@meIphobic) February 27, 2021

Advertisement

@whoisaddison SHOW US YOUR HAIR ALREADY — isa (@vhswalsh) February 27, 2021

addison rae wtf you did with your hair i wanna see this so baddds show us — lis (@raertic) February 27, 2021

HAHAHAHA she’s so cute @whoisaddison

i can’t wait to see her hair pic.twitter.com/aqMGbwPL5e — i a e l -🤍 13 🖤 (@proudfbraddison) February 27, 2021

Addison show us your hair challenge. @whoisaddison — abby (@steroidrichard) February 27, 2021

Advertisement

Why did Addison run back to louisina 😭 Jeesh show us your hair bestie .@whoisaddison — amy (@mynotesapptbh) February 27, 2021

i wanna see ur hair addison rae take this cap off ur head please. pic.twitter.com/nBobNihs8k — triz (@raevocal) February 27, 2021

Image via shooting stars TV/ YouTube

Image via shooting stars TV/ YouTube

In all probability, Addison Rae seems to have gone for a short haircut, or she might have just dyed her hair a new color.

Her amusing reaction has surely piqued her fans' interest, who are now eager to see what look the internet sensation has gone in for this time around.