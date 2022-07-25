WATCH: Angry Kid Rock fans erupt and destroy venue after singer cancels concert

American singer and rapper Kid Rock cancelled a show at the last minute on Friday, July 22, at the North Dakota State Fair, leaving fans furious. The venue, which accommodated a crowd of 18,000 people, was trashed after a sheriff’s department officer confirmed the cancellation at short notice due to a storm. The fans present at the venue were anticipating the artist's act as they had already enjoyed a 2-hour set from Night Ranger, who was the opening act that night.

In the video footage shared by TMZ, it can be seen that a man was tackled by security in handcuffs. However, it was not clear if official arrests were made for the chaos that erupted at the venue.

Earlier, the fans were told that Kid Rock’s act, which was going to begin at 9:30 pm, would be delayed but not cancelled. However, when fans learnt the show was cancelled altogether, they started throwing beer cans at the stage in frustration. The venue noted that it would offer full refunds to all ticket holders.

The Jewish Ginger Resister @JewishResister These are MAGA Kid Rock fans losing their shit & trashing the stage in North Dakota because the concert had to be cancelled due to high winds.



What is it with the man babies in MAGA & trashing things when they don’t get their way? These are MAGA Kid Rock fans losing their shit & trashing the stage in North Dakota because the concert had to be cancelled due to high winds.What is it with the man babies in MAGA & trashing things when they don’t get their way? https://t.co/eKJpexW6uc

Following the events, Ward County Sheriff's Department in a statement on Facebook stated:

"The Sheriff's Department would like to clarify to tonight's concert fans that the decision to cancel the Kid Rock concert was not made by the Sheriff's Department. The Sheriff simply announced the cancellation. We did not cancel the show.”

Angry fans react to Kid Rock cancelling the show

The absence of Kid Rock caused confusion at the North Dakota State Fair. The singer later apologised to his fans on social media for cancelling the show. He wrote:

"SO PISSED OFF we could not play for a sold out crowd tonight in Minot, ND (because of high winds) – I know it sucks but none of us can control mother nature. Please be safe leaving and take care of each other."

Fans were outraged when the singer cancelled on them and took to social media to vent. Many expressed their displeasure with the show's cancellation.

Mike McDowell @MikeMcDowell78 @KidRock $265 for tickets, $120 round trip for gas, $36 fair admission, $100 merchandise purchase, $200 food and beverages, 2 hours in line to get through security, 3 and a half hours waiting to hear show is canceled. This is why people are pissed off. Easy to say chill when not there. @KidRock $265 for tickets, $120 round trip for gas, $36 fair admission, $100 merchandise purchase, $200 food and beverages, 2 hours in line to get through security, 3 and a half hours waiting to hear show is canceled. This is why people are pissed off. Easy to say chill when not there.

Jamie Mercil @MercilJamie KidRock @KidRock SO PISSED OFF we could not play for a sold out crowd tonight in Minot, ND (because of high winds) - I know it sucks but none of us can control mother nature. Please be safe leaving and take care of each other. -Kid Rock SO PISSED OFF we could not play for a sold out crowd tonight in Minot, ND (because of high winds) - I know it sucks but none of us can control mother nature. Please be safe leaving and take care of each other. -Kid Rock I thought no one could tell you what to do. Little NoDak weather too scary for the Fetus Limestone? twitter.com/kidrock/status… I thought no one could tell you what to do. Little NoDak weather too scary for the Fetus Limestone? twitter.com/kidrock/status…

Raising Canes to NJ @Garrett_NJD30 KidRock @KidRock SO PISSED OFF we could not play for a sold out crowd tonight in Minot, ND (because of high winds) - I know it sucks but none of us can control mother nature. Please be safe leaving and take care of each other. -Kid Rock SO PISSED OFF we could not play for a sold out crowd tonight in Minot, ND (because of high winds) - I know it sucks but none of us can control mother nature. Please be safe leaving and take care of each other. -Kid Rock I sold my dog’s kennel, my 3 year old’s tricycle and skipped four meals last week to be able to attend and hear bawitdaba live and this is how you repay me Mr Rock? SOME WIND?? EFF OFF twitter.com/kidrock/status… I sold my dog’s kennel, my 3 year old’s tricycle and skipped four meals last week to be able to attend and hear bawitdaba live and this is how you repay me Mr Rock? SOME WIND?? EFF OFF twitter.com/kidrock/status…

Christine Nelson @Chrissynelson90 @KidRock Really?? What winds ? There were no winds. And the officer making the announcement, because u didn't even do that..said it was due to lightening! And I say again...what lightening?? The fair rides didn't even stop. You lost a very huge fan, in me tonight. Make that 18k fans. @KidRock Really?? What winds ? There were no winds. And the officer making the announcement, because u didn't even do that..said it was due to lightening! And I say again...what lightening?? The fair rides didn't even stop. You lost a very huge fan, in me tonight. Make that 18k fans.

Pegleg Roller 🧢 @Pegleg71394

Foo Fighters: plays with a broken leg on a throne.

Motley Crue: plays hundreds of shows even though their singer can’t remember the lyrics.



Kid Rock: cancels cuz his MAGA hat blew away. Vince Neil has more streetcred than you. @KidRock Metallica: plays with second and third degree burnsFoo Fighters: plays with a broken leg on a throne.Motley Crue: plays hundreds of shows even though their singer can’t remember the lyrics.Kid Rock: cancels cuz his MAGA hat blew away. Vince Neil has more streetcred than you. @KidRock Metallica: plays with second and third degree burnsFoo Fighters: plays with a broken leg on a throne.Motley Crue: plays hundreds of shows even though their singer can’t remember the lyrics. Kid Rock: cancels cuz his MAGA hat blew away. Vince Neil has more streetcred than you.

More about the artist

Kid Rock, whose original name is Robert James Ritchie, had earlier declared that he would not perform at venues with COVID-19 vaccine or mask mandates after he announced his Bad Reputation tour in January. At that time, he wrote:

"If you think I'm gonna sit out there and sing 'Don't Tell Me How to Live' and 'We the People' while people are holding up their f—ing vaccine cards and wearing masks, that s— ain't happening.”

Rock is an American singer, songwriter and rapper associated with the rock, hip hop, country and heavy metal genres. He released his debut album titled Grits Sandwiches for Breakfast (1990) on Jive Records.

His subsequent albums, The Polyfuze Method and Early Mornin' Stoned Pimp, were released in 1993 and 1996, respectively, before his breakthrough album, Devil Without A Cause, was released in 1998. Cocky, his follow-up album, was critically acclaimed and commercially successful in 2001. The artist is well-known for his hit singles such as Picture and All Summer Long.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far