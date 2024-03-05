Watch: Bad Vs. Wild premiere sees Joseline Hernandez slap Natalie Nunn

The Zeus Network premiered its original series, Bad Vs. Wild, in Las Vegas on March 3, with an explosive start. The network has a notorious reputation for minting money off displaying violent brawls in reality series with shows like Baddies under its belt.

During the premiere of Bad Vs. Wild, a heated exchange between Joseline Hernandez and Natalie Nunn captivated viewers. Hosted by Nick Cannon, the brand new variety program showcases celebrities who have become icons for The Zeus Network.

Joseline Hernandez and Natalie Nunn, both known for their outspoken personas, found themselves in a dramatic clash during the premiere. The exchange turned so heated that Hernandez ended up slapping Nunn right across the face.

What happened on Bad Vs. Wild Las Vegas premiere?

The format of the reality series brings the audience's favorite personalities from Baddies and Wild N’ Out under one roof. Each team battles it out for three rounds in multiple contests, including rap fights, musical performances, and a ton of other promotional events. The official synopsis of the new show reads:

"From The Zeus Network and Executive Producer Nick Cannon, comes an outrageous mostly female series full of challenges, competitions and showdowns to settle pre-existing beefs. All filmed in Las Vegas and capped off with performances by some of today’s hottest musical acts."

At one point during the Bad Vs. Wild premiere, Joseline Hernandez and Natalie Nunn had a one-on-one confrontation on the stage, which resulted in a display of great rivalry.

Nunn was hurling profanities and making comments, trying to get in Hernandez’s face. The move did not go down well with the latter, it infuriated her to the point that she swung at Nunn with full force. This prompted Nunn to pursue her on stage, leading to a breakout in a chaotic brawl.

A snippet of their fight is going viral across social media. A security guard can be seen attempting to separate both parties while many jump in to defuse the fight. In the background, their team members seem ready to throw hands as the confrontation gets more heated. The official synopsis of episode 1 reads:

"Reality queens Natalie Nunn and Joseline Hernandez face off for an epic showdown. Featuring a live performance by GloRilla."

It is suggested that Zeus tries to push the boundaries every time in a bid to earn profit from their sensational content, as per BNN Breaking. The clip has gained significant traction online, leaving viewers supporting Hernandez while a few mocked Nunn for getting smacked.

Fans react to Bad Vs. Wild premiere fight (Image via Instagram/@theneighborhoodtalk)

This isn’t the first time that a show on Zeus has made headlines for its sensational content. In December 2023, rapper Nick Cannon came under massive fire for headlining the show after a poster of its reality show Bad vs. Wild: Dark Skin vs. Light Skin surfaced on the internet.

According to the poster, the show’s promotion took place in Las Vegas on December 7. However, the poster faced backlash as it seemed to promote colorism. Furious fans publicly called for the cancellation of the network. In response to the criticism, the makers deleted the poster and reissued it with the revised tagline, 'chocolate goddesses vs caramel goddesses.'

For those interested, The Zeus Network is available on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Fire TV, and Chromecast.