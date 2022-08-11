WATCH: Beto O’Rourke drops F-bomb at heckler for laughing at Uvalde shooting

On Wednesday, August 10, Texas Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke dropped an 'F-bomb' while addressing a heckler during his talk about the tragic Uvalde school shooting. The man in question reportedly laughed as the former congressman addressed the massacre that took place in late May 2022.

Beto O’Rourke had been vocal about his criticism of local officials over their response to the school shooting and their protest against stricter gun control laws. At the venue, O'Rourke expressed his demand for stricter gun control laws and regulations when the individual laughed at him.

BetoMedia @BetoMedia



When a

Yep.

It was a pretty good one too. Tonight, in Mineral Wells, TexasWhen a @GregAbbott_TX supporter laughs, yes, laughs out loud so everyone could hear, while Beto described the massacre of 19 children and 2 teachers in Uvalde, Beto quite appropriately lets loose with a MF.Yep.It was a pretty good one too. Tonight, in Mineral Wells, TexasWhen a @GregAbbott_TX supporter laughs, yes, laughs out loud so everyone could hear, while Beto described the massacre of 19 children and 2 teachers in Uvalde, Beto quite appropriately lets loose with a MF.Yep.It was a pretty good one too. https://t.co/t5LLMIPXeP

The El Paso, Texas, native singled out the heckler and hurled a cuss word at him. Beto O’Rourke said:

"It may be funny to you, motherf***er, but it's not funny to me."

Netizens react to Beto O’Rourke's f-bomb while addressing a heckler

At the Mineral Wells' Town Hall, most attendees seemingly cheered O'Rourke's profanity-filled addressal to the heckler. Following initial reports of the incident, the video of the interaction between O'Rourke and the heckler has gone viral.

While the majority of social media users supported Beto O’Rourke's stance against the heckler, other seemingly conservative netizens called out the former US representative for his usage of profanity.

This sparked some political debate amongst O'Rourke's supporters and those who favored the Republican Senator from Texas, Ted Cruz.

Travis Akers @travisakers



did not hold back when a supporter of Greg Abbott laughed loudly as Beto discussed the mass shooting in Uvalde. “It may be funny to you mother f*cker, but it’s not funny to me.” @BetoORourke did not hold back when a supporter of Greg Abbott laughed loudly as Beto discussed the mass shooting in Uvalde. “It may be funny to you mother f*cker, but it’s not funny to me.”@BetoORourke did not hold back when a supporter of Greg Abbott laughed loudly as Beto discussed the mass shooting in Uvalde. https://t.co/ETJssUFZxS

Fred Guttenberg @fred_guttenberg



This is how you respond when someone laugs loudly while discussing the mass shooting in Uvalde.



“It may be funny to you mother f*cker, but it’s not funny to me.”

Go @BetoORourke !!!This is how you respond when someone laugs loudly while discussing the mass shooting in Uvalde.“It may be funny to you mother f*cker, but it’s not funny to me.” Go @BetoORourke!!!This is how you respond when someone laugs loudly while discussing the mass shooting in Uvalde.“It may be funny to you mother f*cker, but it’s not funny to me.” https://t.co/KhKM7o42ZZ

Don Winslow @donwinslow Ya gotta see and share this.



Beto O'Rourke: "It may be funny to you motherfucker but it's not funny to me"



This man is a fighter and he will fight for all Texans.



Ya gotta see and share this. Beto O'Rourke: "It may be funny to you motherfucker but it's not funny to me"This man is a fighter and he will fight for all Texans.https://t.co/Zeo7lenD3x

Janice Hough @leftcoastbabe @travisakers @BetoORourke Texas, I really don't know how you didn't elect this good man over Ted Cruz. But you have another chance in 2022! @travisakers @BetoORourke Texas, I really don't know how you didn't elect this good man over Ted Cruz. But you have another chance in 2022!

RICHARD @RichSneed1956 @travisakers @BetoORourke Ted Cruz didn’t hold back when he destroyed him in the senatorial race years back either lol @travisakers @BetoORourke Ted Cruz didn’t hold back when he destroyed him in the senatorial race years back either lol

WilliSue @SusanWi31620743 @fred_guttenberg @BetoORourke These tactics are so worn out. Beto planted the guy and paid him @fred_guttenberg @BetoORourke These tactics are so worn out. Beto planted the guy and paid him

critter @thcritter @fred_guttenberg @BetoORourke Officially a no for me. A man that can’t control his emotions during difficult times make for poor, illogical and often regrettable decisions. The first to buckle under pressure. @fred_guttenberg @BetoORourke Officially a no for me. A man that can’t control his emotions during difficult times make for poor, illogical and often regrettable decisions. The first to buckle under pressure.

Dr. Jack Brown @DrGJackBrown Beto O'Rourke channeling Samuel L. Jackson is exactly the kind of energy the Democratic Party needs. Beto O'Rourke channeling Samuel L. Jackson is exactly the kind of energy the Democratic Party needs.

A few individuals also called out the heckler and questioned the humanity of someone who would laugh at such a tragic incident that claimed the lives of at least 19 students and two teachers.

While there had been some hate towards Beto O'Rourke (aka Robert Francis O'Rourke) following the incident, those were primarily stemmed from individuals who supported the opposing party. Meanwhile, the majority of the tweets praised the Democratic candidate for his reaction.

Beto O'Rourke's past usage of profanities

This is not the first time O’Rourke has indulged in using profanities in public to express his point. The Democratic Texas senate aspirant's use of the 'F-word' can be traced back to 2018 and beyond. According to Politico, O'Rourke addressed his supporters in a concession rally during the 2018 Texas Senate race and said:

"I'm so f***ing proud of you guys."

In 2020, after 20 or more individuals were murdered due to hate crimes against Hispanics in El Paso, Texas, O’Rourke was asked by a CNN reporter to express his thoughts about then-US President Donald Trump. O'Rourke said:

"What do you think? You know the s*** he has been saying. He's been calling Mexican immigrants rap*sts and criminals. I mean, members of the press -- what the f***."

Similarly, O'Rourke has also been previously accused of heckling during a speech by the opposition and their supporters. Just days after the Uvalde school shooting, Texas Governor Greg Abbott was interrupted by O'Rourke in a press conference, for which he received a lot of flak.

At the event, O'Rourke rose and interrupted the press conference and told Abbott:

"The time to stop the next shooting is right now, and you are doing nothing."

Later, after he left the venue, O’Rourke reportedly told the press that "these kids died because the governor of the state of Texas, the most powerful man in the state, chose to do nothing."

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Prem Deshpande