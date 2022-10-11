WATCH: Dashcam footage shows car accident suspect shooting at New Haven officer

On October 7, the State Inspector General's office released dashcam footage of a suspect firing multiple bullets at a New Haven officer while being caught running down the street in the Fair Haven neighborhood. The suspect has been identified as Jose Claudio, aged 36, by Police Chief Karl Jacobson.

Officer Chad Curry can be seen firing back at the suspect as he tries to run away.

Trigger Warning: The article contains information about Graphic Violence

Accused Jose Claudio has been apprehended after shooting at New Haven Officer

According to authorities, the incident took place on Chapel Street at around 1:30 am in the morning. Officer Curry was reportedly responding to a car crash in the city early on Friday when he was shot twice on his ear and shoulder.

The accused, Jose Claudio has now been charged with first-degree reckless endangerment, first-degree assault on a public safety officer, criminal possession of a handgun, carrying a pistol without a licence, and unlawful discharge of a firearm.

Kent Pierce @kentpierce8 A dozen SWAT officers just joined the hunt for the man who shot a New Haven police officer this morning. A dozen SWAT officers just joined the hunt for the man who shot a New Haven police officer this morning. https://t.co/U0GoLo21RO

Based on sources, an individual wearing an orange shirt was being pursued by the New Haven officer early morning on Friday as he was fleeing the scene of a car accident. Shortly after, the accused started shooting at Officer Curry as he got close to him. The cop then exited his cruiser and started back firing at the accused.

New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker stated:

"Gunfire was exchanged. [He] put himself at risk significantly in order to protect himself and the community."

Later, the New Haven officer was rushed to a hospital, where he was discharged after few hours. Chad Curry is currently recovering at his home, according to Mayor Elicker, who stated that "he's okay" now thankfully.

Additionally, Police Chief Jacobson said Curry acted bravely and expressed his admiration for Curry.

"Every step of this investigation that he partakes in is done by the book. This suspect immediately started firing unprovoked on Offier Curry. He had no choice but to defend himself and fire back."

In response to the incident, authorities are allegedly discovering if the car that Curry approached had more than one occupant. It is also unknown right now about the number of rounds Curry and the suspect fired. Additionally, the police did not indicate whether the guns involved have been found or not.

According to Mayor Elicker, the incident is being probed as an officer-involved shooting. He stated:

"Someone firing at an officer is completely unacceptable. (We) will devote all of our resources into holding that person accountable."

The accused, Jose Claudio, is reportedly being imprisoned on a $1 million bond and is due in court on Tuesday, October 11.

