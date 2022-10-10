What time will Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 Episode 4 air? New arrivals, dates, and more explored about the ABC show

Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 is set to air a brand new episode on Monday, October 10, 2022, at 8 pm ET on ABC. The episode will feature contestants taking their relationships to the next level. With emotions at stake, some will get into arguments, fights and misunderstandings that will put their relationship in jeopardy. Viewers can expect to witness plenty of tears and drama this week as connections are put to the test.

This season of Bachelor in Paradise has been extremely dramatic since its premiere. While some couples have formed instant connections, others have had trouble, leading to multiple dramatic moments on the show.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

"Breakout fan favorites from "The Bachelor" franchise are back and ready for a second (or third) chance at finding love. They may have left their respective seasons brokenhearted, but now they have the opportunity to travel to a romantic paradise in hopes of turning a potential summer fling into the real thing."

What to expect from Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 Episode 4?

The upcoming Bachelor in Paradise episode will feature the remaining contestants getting ready for another hectic week as more arrivals shake up the beach. In the previous episode, newcomer Victoria Fuller sent shock waves across the singles as she managed to establish multiple connections.

This week, more hearts are set to break as new arrivals, dates, and handing out roses are to come about.

The official synopsis of Episode 4 reads:

"After Teddi’s exit sends shockwaves through the beach, a flock of single ladies races to make the first move on the hottest new arrival, Rodney; but Genevieve has eyes for another new guy, which sends her existing relationship into rocky waters."

It further continues:

"Meanwhile, it’s nothing but smooth sailing for lovebirds Serene and Brandon, whose relationship only grows after they receive a much-anticipated date card. Later, Ashley and Jared attempt to turn up the heat in their own romance, but will their night end with a bang?"

This week, former BiP success story couple Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon are set to spend the night on the beach to reconnect and "reignite their romance." In a confessional, while the duo discussed their stay, Jared said:

"The reason Ashley and I are here in Paradise is for us to reconnect in a way that we haven't connected in a while. I just imagine it being the craziest, weirdest, whackiest boom-boom room experience."

Bachelor in Paradise rose picks from the last week

The men had the power to hand out roses to their chosen partner last week. Here is a full list of the pairings so far, indicating which women got the roses.

Andrew and Teddi Michael and Sierra Brandon and Serene Logan and Shanae Casey and Brittany Jacob and Lace Justin and Genevieve Johnny and Victoria Romeo and Jill

By the end of the episode, Teddi confessed that her feelings towards Andrew weren't as strong as they needed to be and left the mansion quietly without anyone noticing. Kira, Hunter, and Hailey were also sent home.

Best friends James and Aaron were the next new arrivals on Bachelor in Paradise and chose Shanae and Genevieve to go out on a date with. Rodney Matthews from Michelle Young's season of The Bachelorette also made his way to the beach.

Season 8 of the hit reality dating series is getting interesting with each passing episode. With more new arrivals on the beach, individuals are looking for deeper connections and want to potentially find their partners by the end of the season. With a major impending twist lined up their way, will they be successful? Only time will tell.

Don't forget to tune in to Bachelor in Paradise this Monday, October 10, and Tuesday, October 11, at 8 pm ET on ABC.

