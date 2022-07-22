WATCH: Disney World family brawl video goes viral as chaos erupts in theme park 

It is always an eventful day at Disney World. However, things got a little out of hand after two families got into a physical argument, sending at least one person to the hospital.

According to The Walt Disney World Today blog, the brawl broke out at Florida-based theme park Magic Kingdom. The two families stood in line to attend a performance at Mickey’s PhilharMagic theater.

A woman from one of the families left the line to retrieve a phone she had accidentally left on their Electric Conveyance Vehicles Chair. However, when she tried to join her family in the line, the other family, who was in the same line, wouldn't let her get back with her family.

What began as a verbal tussle filled with profanities soon escalated into a physical brawl involving at least 20 people, creating a ruckus outside the theater. Several minutes later, security guards intervened and eventually broke up the fight.

One man involved in the fiasco had to be taken out in an ambulance as he suffered a massive cut to his chin, while others suffered minor injuries.

According to the office of The Orange County Sheriff, three people were arrested for misdemeanor battery.

The chaotic fight went ablaze on social media after bystanders took videos and photos of the scuffle on their phones. Although the original video uploaded on TikTok was deleted, smaller clips surfaced on Twitter and Instagram.

Bystander videos show children crying, while adults shout for security to come and get the matter under control. Apparently, matters got so intense that onlookers had to run for cover and even shield their children to avoid any mishap.

A witness of the fight told FOX 35 News, “I do not know what prompted this altercation. We came upon it, and it appeared as though it took about two minutes for two security personnel to arrive. Deputies arrived probably about five minutes after that.”

Netizens seemed shocked when the videos surfaced online and some users were in disbelief that such an incident could take place at Disney World

Some users tried to explore the reasons behind the fight which ranged from heat to long lines and expensive rides.

Users also went on to say that such incidents give a bad reputation to the black community as a whole.

According to the Disney World blog, it is not yet confirmed if either family wanted to press charges. However, the family, members of which were all wearing red shorts, reportedly, "stole or broke several personal items belonging to their opponents." These included mobile phones and designer clothes.

Reports suggests the pandemic is behind the rise in fights at Disney World

It seems like 'The Happiest Place on Earth' is not living up to its reputation, as fights at Disney Parks are on the rise. According to reports, incidents of fights have increased ever since the pandemic, with the Florida theme park reporting six incidents this year alone.

The family brawl was the second altercation the theme park had witnessed in recent months. On May 9th, a woman attending the Walt Disney World fireworks show suffered head injuries when she got into a fight with a couple, over where to stand during the show.

