5 NFL superstars whose careers were cut short due to horrible injuries 

NFL players can rise to legendary status for many different reasons. Some players solidify their legacies by recording elite production for an extended period of time. They take advantage of each new season and seize the opportunity to remain top performers each year. Those that remain at the top long enough will almost always become legends of the game.

Longevity isn't the only factor for players who have cemented their names in NFL history. Some have made their mark on a breakout season, a single game, or even one isolated play. There have also been those who quickly elevated their game to an elite level, only to have their careers cut short.

The NFL is an extremely physical sport and its players are vulnerable to injuries. Many are able to fully recover from injuries and continue their careers, but sometimes a major one can completely derail a career. Here are five NFL superstars who suffered a catastrophic injury that they were never able to recover from.

#5 - Priest Holmes

During a three-year stretch between the 2001 and 2003 NFL seasons, Priest Holmes was one of the best players in the entire league. He was selected as a first-team All-Pro for three consecutive seasons while leading the league in total yards and total touchdowns twice each.

Holmes was off to another dominant start to the 2004 season, recording 1,079 yards in seven games before a neck injury ended his year early. He returned the following year before damaging his spinal column. He appeared in just four more games for the remainder of his career.

#4 - Joe Theismann

Joe Theismann was a late bloomer in his career, but really got things going in year nine when he turned in his best three seasons consecutively. During that stretch, he won an NFL MVP award and a Super Bowl ring.

Theismann really appears to have found his game before one of the most gruesome injuries in history ended his career. He suffered a complete compound fracture of his tibia and his fibula while being sacked by Lawrence Taylor.

#3 - Bo Jackson

Bo Jackson is one of the biggest "what if" players in NFL history. He was one of the greatest all-around athletes the world has ever seen. He produced at a high level in professional football and professional baseball, as well as being a track and field superstar.

Jackson averaged an incredible 5.4 yards per carry during his four-year career and was a touchdown threat from anywhere on the field. During his final game, he suffered a dislocated hip, which he claims he popped back into the socket so he could finish the game, which he did. He never played football again due to complications from the injury.

#2 - Sterling Sharpe

Sterling Sharpe didn't miss a game during his seven-year career and was one of the most dominant wide receivers in the league. He led the NFL in receptions three times, and receiving touchdowns twice on his way to three first-team All-Pro selections. He is one of just four players since the official merger to win the receiving triple crown for a single season.

Sharpe suffered a devastating neck injury during the final game of the 1994 regular season. His neck snapped back while blocking during a running play, which nearly left him paralyzed. He never again returned to the football field following the injury.

#1 - Terrell Davis

During a three-year stretch between the 1996 and 1998 NFL seasons, Terrell Davis was one of the best players in the league. It was also one of the best three-year runs by any running back ever. He exceeded 1,500 rushing yards in each year. He won an NFL MVP award and two Offensive Player of the Year awards while being chosen as a first-team All-Pro in all three seasons.

The final year of that stretch was Davis' best, when he exceeded 2,000 rushing yards. He became one of only eight players ever to do so. The following season, when trying to make a tackle after an interception, he tore his ACL and MCL. He would never fully recover and retired early just two years later after recording just two touchdowns in 13 games over the next two seasons.

