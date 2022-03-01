5 greatest NFL free agency steals of all-time

The NFL free agency period is an opportunity for teams to strengthen their rosters. While there are always high-profile players that are targeted to make an immediate impact, sometimes, there are players who end up being huge steals. Some players far outperformed the contract they were signed for. Here are five of the biggest such cases in NFL history.

#1 - RB Priest Holmes, Kansas City Chiefs

Enter caption Enter caption Kansas City Chiefs running back Priest Holmes

Priest Holmes served as a back-up running back for most of his early career, and when the Kansas City Chiefs signed him, that's what he was expected to be. He, instead, turned in one of the best three-year stretches by any running back in NFL history. He eclipsed 2,000 total yards in three consecutive seasons while totaling a massive 61 touchdowns.

Ken.W.o. @KenWo4LiFe When you look at a running backs rushing, receptions, receiving yards and touchdowns… I find it hard to find anyone ever better than the stats priest Holmes put up from 2001-2003. Guy should be a hall of famer. When you look at a running backs rushing, receptions, receiving yards and touchdowns… I find it hard to find anyone ever better than the stats priest Holmes put up from 2001-2003. Guy should be a hall of famer.

#2 - EDGE Shaquil Barrett, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers edge rusher Shaquil Barrett

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed Shaquil Barrett to a cheap contract in the 2019 free agency period to be a part-time pass rusher. It was a small one-year deal worth just five million dollars. He outplayed the initial contract by a wide margin, leading the league with 19.5 sacks.

#3 - EDGE James Harrison, Pittsburgh Steelers

Pittsburgh Steelers pass rusher James Harrison

After bouncing around to several different teams in his first two years in the league, James Harrison signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2004 free agency. It took him three more years to finally find consistent playing time, but when he did, he became one of the most feared pass rushers of all-time. He was named the 2008 Defensive Player of the Year and also helped the Steelers win two Super Bowl rings.

#4 - RB James Conner, Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner

The Arizona Cardinals signed James Conner prior to the 2021 season for almost nothing. They gave him just a $1.75 million contract for one year. He ended up having a huge season while helping the Cardinals make the playoffs. He recorded 1,127 total yards and 18 touchdowns on his way to being selected to the Pro Bowl.

PFF Fantasy Football @PFF_Fantasy



James Conner - 15 Most rushing TDs in the red zone this seasonJames Conner - 15 Most rushing TDs in the red zone this season♨️ James Conner - 15 https://t.co/CDQ6hvrAFr

#5 - DE Michael Bennett, Seattle Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett

The Seattle Seahawks signed Michael Bennett to a one-year contract worth less than five million dollars during the 2013 NFL free agency period. He would go on to turn that into a successful five-year run with the team. He was the leading pass rusher for the famous Legion of Boom defense, helping the Seahawks win two NFC Championships and a Super Bowl ring.

