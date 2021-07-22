Seattle Seahawks' Legion of Boom: Where are they now? 

Legion of Boom is the nickname of the Seattle Seahawks' secondary that led them to back-to-back Super Bowl appearances in 2014 and 2015.

With a core composed of three players drafted by the organization between 2010 and 2011, the Legion of Boom dominated almost every offense they faced between 2011 and 2014 and led the franchise to their maiden Super Bowl victory.

The famed Legion of Boom and their doom: pic.twitter.com/YzSVdEHopZ — Sportskeeda Pro Football (@SKProFootball) July 14, 2021

It's only been 11 years since the core was drafted, but none of the six players that formed the unit are currently signed to an NFL team.

So, where did they all disappear?

Where are the Legion of Boom members now?

Retired players

Of the six original members of the Legion of Boom, four of them have already retired from the NFL.

Kam Chancellor, the leader of the unit, suffered a neck injury during the 2017 season, which he never recovered from. He was forced to retire due to the risk of being paralyzed because the injury never healed as expected.

Chicago Bears v Seattle Seahawks.

Walter Thurmond and Byron Maxwell both retired on their terms. Thurmond was a free agent in 2016 and received offers after a fine season with the Philadelphia Eagles, but he decided to walk away.

Maxwell signed a massive contract with the Eagles in 2015 but never lived up to it. After a short stint with the Miami Dolphins, he returned to the Seahawks before retiring in 2018.

Brandon Browner also retired on his term in 2016, but ran into legal issues a year later. He was arrested for possession and being under the influence of cocaine. In 2018, he was charged with attempted murder and sentenced to eight years in prison.

Richard Sherman posts on Instagram that he’s “deeply remorseful” for his actions, while acknowledging the importance of mental and emotional health. pic.twitter.com/BkhqcSlA2H — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 16, 2021

Free agents

Sherman is still a free agent after spending the last three years with the San Francisco 49ers.

Last week, Sherman was arrested and received five misdemeanor charges. The cornerback was charged with two counts of domestic violence (second-degree criminal trespassing and third-degree malicious mischief), resisting arrest, driving under the influence (DUI), and reckless endangerment of roadway workers after a hit-and-run episode. He likely won't play in the 2021 NFL season.

Last but not least, Earl Thomas, the only first-round pick in the Legion of Boom, is still a free agent. He was released from the Baltimore Ravens in August 2020 following a fight in practice with fellow safety Chuck Clark. Thomas is 32 and was a quality player when he was with the Ravens, but his negative locker room influence may keep him out of a job for a long time.

