What are the charges on Richard Sherman? 

Richard Sherman received five misdemeanor charges on Friday and pleaded not guilty after he was arrested Wednesday morning in regards to his arrest at his father-in-law's house.

Sherman said on Friday that he was "deeply remorseful for his actions" and vowed to "get help for his mental and emotional health as he goes through some personal challenges, though that is not an excuse for how I acted."

Richard Sherman makes his first statement following the arrest on charges of 'burglary domestic violence' pic.twitter.com/L18hwr0QnS — Sportskeeda Pro Football (@SKProFootball) July 16, 2021

Sherman was arrested after trying to break into his father-in-law's house in Redmond, Washington. According to police, he was also connected to a hit-and-run that occurred earlier on Wednesday.

What are the charges against Sherman?

Sherman, released without bail on Thursday, appeared in court Friday morning with his wife, Ashley. Under the terms of his release from jail, he's not allowed to drink alcohol, use nonprescription drugs, possess a weapon or have contact with his father-in-law.

Ex-Seahawk player Richard Sherman appeared in court today and plead not guilty to 5 misdemeanors https://t.co/qGk5a1Jkz9 — Amy Dash (@AmyDashTV) July 16, 2021

Two of the five charges against Sherman counts of domestic violence (second degree criminal trespass and third degree malicious mischief). He was also charged with resisting arrest, driving under the influence (DUI) and reckless endangerment of roadway workers in relation to the hit-and-run episode.

As all the charges relate to misdemeanors, he can be punished from 90 days to a year in jail.

What about Sherman's NFL career?

Since Sherman is a free agent, his status hasn't changed as much, though he could be suspended for a few weeks by the league for violating the NFL's Personal Conduct Policy.

The cornerback, who was a part of the famous Legion of Boom in the last decade with the Seattle Seahawks, most recently played for the San Francisco 49ers, with whom he reached Super Bowl LIV, losing to the Kansas City Chiefs 31-20.

He also played in two other Super Bowls with the Seahawks, where he won his first ring after Seattle trashed the Denver Broncos 43-8 and, a year later, lost to the New England Patriots 28-24.

Super Bowl XLIX - New England Patriots v Seattle Seahawks

As a veteran whose main strength is playing on a zone coverage defense, Sherman isn't the best fit for a lot of teams, but his quality is undeniable. He's also a veteran presence in the locker room who can help any young corner develop, just as he was a great influence on Ahkello Witherspoon when both players were in San Francisco.

The main favorite to sign Sherman this season was the Seahawks, but his status is unclear after Wednesday's arrest.

