Richard Sherman arrested: A timeline of the events

Free-agent cornerback Richard Sherman was arrested early Wednesday morning on a charge of burglary domestic violence, according to public records. He was denied bail, although that is standard procedure for suspects of domestic violence until they can appear before a judge.

Here's a timeline of how events unfolded today, according to multiple reports (unless noted, all times refer to local time)

Richard Sherman arrest timeline

1:00 a.m.: Washington State Police received a report of an incident where a car struck a concrete barrier and left, causing damage to the state's Department of Transportation property. The driver was able to drive the vehicle and abandoned it in a nearby parking lot.

Washington State Police also are investigating Richard Sherman in connection to a hit and run, and damage to state Department of Transportation property.

2:00 a.m.: The Redmond Police Department received a 911 call from a residence. The person calling said an adult male family member who did not live at the residence attempted to force his way into the home. Police arrived soon after to find Sherman outside the home.

He fought police, but was eventually apprehended. Sherman was then taken to a local hospital to be checked and was medically cleared. No one at the residence was injured.

6:08 a.m.: According to King County public records, Richard Sherman was booked for Burglary Domestic Violence. His offence was being investigated as a felony.

According to King County public records, Richard Sherman has been booked for "Burglary Domestic Violence."





7:00 a.m.: NFLPA releases a public statement regarding Sherman's arrest:

We were made aware of an arrest last night of one of our player leaders for an alleged domestic violence incident and have activated our domestic violence crisis protocol for the protection and support of everyone involved," the NFLPA said in a statement. "We will continue to monitor events closely as more facts are made available to us.

Sherman is the vice-president of the NFLPA's executive committee.

Sherman made history playing for the Seattle Seahawks

12:52 p.m.: Ashley Moss, Sherman's wife, made a brief comment on his arrest:

Richard Sherman's wife, Ashley Moss, spoke to The Times about the incident that led to Sherman's arrest.

According to reports, Moss was "emotionally shaken" by the incident and declined to discuss what precisely happened. As of now, Sherman is being investigated for DUI and hit-and-run related to the Washington incident. He's also set to appear in court Thursday at 5:30 p.m. ET, where a judge will consider his situation. As of now, he's being held without bail.

1:44 p.m.: The Redmond Police Department confirms there was no altercation between the cornerback and anybody and that he didn't do any harm to his wife, as she wasn't involved in the incident. He was booked for burglary domestic violence because of the damage done to the front door of a family member's residence.

