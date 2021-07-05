NFL trade rumors: 3 reasons why a Richard Sherman-Seattle Seahawks reunion will work out well

Former Legion of Boom member Richard Sherman could be heading back to the franchise where his NFL career took its first steps. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported that the veteran NFL free agent has not ruled out a return to the Seattle Seahawks.

"They told me this is not out of the question, that Sherman is still open to returning to Seattle. He has a home on the West Coast, he still has a home in Seattle and most people think he would like to play there again and the Seahawks need help from a cornerback, "Fowler said in his report.

The five-time Pro Bowl cornerback has been linked to several franchises over the offseason, including the New Orleans Saints, Dallas Cowboys, San Francisco 49ers, Las Vegas Raiders and the Seattle Seahawks.

So far, Sherman has not signed on with an NFL franchise, but as training camp fast approaches he may be keen to finally put pen to paper.

Why a return to Seattle makes sense for Richard Sherman

#1 - The comfort of familiarity

Richard Sherman played six seasons in Seattle and helped create one of the most feared defenses in NFL history. Longtime Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll is still calling the shots for the franchise and has a good relationship with Sherman.

He knows how to get the best out of the 33-year-old veteran. At the same time, Richard Sherman knows how Pete Carroll works and wouldn’t agree to a return without accepting his leadership style and tactics.

This pre-existing chemistry should help ease Sherman back into the fold in Seattle.

I’m always ready to go with @DrinkBODYARMOR, especially on #NationalHydrationDay!!

Potassium-Packed Electrolytes 💯

Antioxidants 💯

No Artificial Sweeteners, Flavors or Dyes 💯 pic.twitter.com/0rNgPc8Ty2 — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) June 23, 2021

#2 - One last dance

The NFL cornerback has played in three Super Bowls over his ten-year career. He won Super Bowl XLVIII as a member of the Seahawks against the Denver Broncos.

Since then, he has tasted defeat twice on the game's biggest stage, once with Seattle and once with the 49ers. A return to the Seahawks would put him right back in position to feature in another Super Bowl before he calls time on his pro football career.

#3 - Leadership

The Stanford University graduate is a born leader. Wherever Sherman has played, he has led by example and been a positive influence on his teammates.

Seattle has a new, inexperienced secondary heading into the season and adding Sherman’s experience to it would be a perfect fit.

The six-foot-three, 205-pound cornerback still has a lot to offer both on and off the field. It would be a shrewd move by the Seahawks front office to bring the veteran back to the franchise, not to mention it would show Russell Wilson that the front office means business.

Edited by Colin D'Cunha