Why was Richard Sherman arrested? Police investigating hit and run connection after domestic violence charge

It wasn't the news NFL fans were expecting when Richard Sherman's name began trending on social media early Wednesday morning. Instead of news that the current NFL free agent had finally signed with a team, word coming out of Washington is that he has been arrested on some serious charges.

Why was Richard Sherman arrested?

It was first reported that at 6:08 am PST, the 33-year-old corner was arrested and booked at the King County Correctional Facility in Seattle, Washington, on burglary and domestic violence charges.

Free-agent CB Richard Sherman was booked at 6:08 this am at the Seattle Correctional Facility for “Burglary Domestic Violence”, per King County public records. Sherman also was denied bail. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 14, 2021

While details are still emerging, the Redmond Police Department was reportedly called at around 2:00am PST by the resident of the home who stated that a male relative was trying to get into their home with force, and that said person didn't belong there.

Richard Sherman was sitting outside the home when the Redmond Police Department arrived at the residence. There was an apparent struggle between Sherman and the police on scene.

After he was taken into custody, Sherman was transported to a local hospital but was released into police custody, which is where he was booked and held without bail. In that jurisdiction, it's common for a person arrested on domestic violence charges to be held without bail until they can see a judge.

As of early Wednesday afternoon, more details are unfolding. Police are investigating an apparent hit-and-run incident that's connected with Richard Sherman as well. At 1:00 am PST, Washington State Police responded to a call of a one-car accident.

When they arrived, the car was abandoned in a nearby parking lot off the closest exit ramp and had apparently done damage to Department of Transportation property. When the vehicle's license plate was run, they found that it was registered to Richard Sherman, leading authorities to believe that was where this entire incident began.

Washington State Police also are investigating Richard Sherman in connection to a hit and run, and damage to state Department of Transportation property. State police say that at about 1:00 a.m. PT, they received a report of a single-car incident. A car struck a concrete barrier — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 14, 2021

The NFLPA, of which Richard Sherman is the current vice-president, has since released a statement saying they were made aware of the situation and will continue to monitor all details and news.

Richard Sherman, a ten-year NFL veteran, spent seven seasons with the Seattle Seahawks, and the last three with the San Francisco 49ers. Sherman, a self-described "lock-down corner" and the "best corner in the league," has been rumored to be signing with a team since the last few weeks, but remains a free agent.

