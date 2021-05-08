NFL Free Agency: Richard Sherman to return to 49ers?

NFL veteran cornerback Richard Sherman, who has played in three Super Bowls, winning one, may be heading back to the San Francisco 49ers.

The Sacramento Bee has reported that the Niners are engaged in preliminary talks with Sherman to return to the Bay Area franchise in 2021.

The 33-year-old, who has made the Pro Bowl five times, is one of the highest-profile free agents left on the market.

49ers are stacked at cornerback

Richard Sherman says he would be "ecstatic" if he does return to the 49ers

The news of Sherman returning to the 49ers is somewhat surprising after the Niners re-signed their starting cornerbacks, Jason Verrett and Emmanuel Moseley.

They also drafted two cornerbacks in this year’s draft. Ambry Thomas was picked in the third round while Deommodore Lenoir in round five. Sherman would be the ideal mentor for these rookie corners, which is one reason for the Niners to bring him back.

Sherman has battled injuries recently

Last season, the 33-year-old battled both calf and Achilles injuries that restricted him to just five games. The cornerback tore his Achilles in 2017 but played all 15 games for the Niners in 2019 where he made his fifth Pro Bowl.

An unlikely return

After the 2020 season, it seemed unlikely that Sherman would ever play for the Niners again. He spoke with the Sacramento Bee in February where he said:

“It’s been made pretty clear (I won’t be back). It was a good conversation, nothing crazy. Just a good conversation about where they are and where I am, and their plans. We were both very positive and as good as you can be in a situation like this.”

Things have obviously changed in San Francisco and it looks like the player drafted in the fifth round of the 2011 NFL Draft will get one more season in the NIners uniform.

Sherman was rumored to have been in talks with the Las Vegas Raiders and his former team, the Seattle Seahawks.

NFL career stats

Games - 139

Tackles - 484

Sacks - 2

Interceptions - 36