NFL Trade Rumors: 3 teams that can afford to sign Richard Sherman

Training camp is just about a month away and Richard Sherman is still a free agent. The 33-year-old veteran cornerback could still help a few teams in the NFL. His veteran leadership on and off the field would be beneficial for quite a few teams that still have the cap space to make a deal happen.

In any other off-season, Richard Sherman may have signed with a team already, but a smaller salary cap in 2021 has made it more difficult. With time winding down, perhaps a team could even get an affordable deal with Richard Sherman worked out.

3 teams with enough cap space to sign Richard Sherman

#1 - San Francisco 49ers

Richard Sherman could reunite with the San Francisco 49ers. The team's secondary was a big issue in 2020. They have tried to address that issue this offseason via the draft, but rookies Ambry Thomas and Deommodore Lenoir have both struggled during OTA's (Organized Team Activities).

The San Francisco 49ers have over $17 million in salary-cap space available. So they could definitely afford a one-year deal with Richard Sherman.

Possibly add Richard Sherman back hopefully and we are looking much better than we did Pre-Draft. #49ers 👏 pic.twitter.com/YihU22c5cS — 49er_Edits (@49er_edits) June 8, 2021

#2 - Seattle Seahawks

If Richard Sherman doesn't reunite with the San Francisco 49ers then perhaps a reunion with the Seattle Seahawks could be in the works. The Seahawks have about $7 million in cap space available. That is enough to pay the $5 million that Sherman would be willing to take at a minimum.

The Seattle Seahawks lost Shaquill Griffin and Quinton Dunbar this free agency and their secondary needs a lot of help. Sherman knows the defensive scheme and could step right in there and help the Seahawks.

CB Richard Sherman says he's waiting to sign with a contender. https://t.co/IKTYeg3XU3 — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) June 11, 2021

#3 - Las Vegas Raiders

Richard Sherman has said he wants to sign with a contender. The previous two teams on this list are worthy of being called contenders. The Raiders need a little help to have a roster capable of finishing above .500.

The Las Vegas Raiders would be a great fit for Richard Sherman. He could reunite with defensive coordinator Gus Bradley. Bradley and the Raiders run a Cover 3 zone defensive scheme, the same that the 49ers ran. This defensive scheme is one that Richard Sherman thrived under and could definitely be a spark in the Raiders' defense.

The Raiders have about $4 million in salary-cap space available. Signing Sherman could be tight, but it's not out of the question with a few additional moves.

