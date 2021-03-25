NFL Free Agency 2021: 5 best free agents who are available

NFL franchises have wasted little time in strengthening their rosters so far this off-season.

Many of the big names available via free agency a mere fortnight ago have already signed up with new teams.

Top five NFL free agents who are still available:

The premium caliber players are seemingly in short supply. There are, however, still a few proven stars yet to put pen to paper on a deal with a new NFL team.

On that note, let's check out the top five NFL free agents, in no particular order, who are still available on the board.

#1 Richard Sherman (CB)

Super Bowl LIV - San Francisco 49ers vs Kansas City Chiefs

Though Richard Sherman's 2020 production was down compared to that of previous years (67.2 coverage grade via PFF), the former San Francisco 49er is still an All-Decade CB (2010-20) and has a few yards left in the tank.

It was only the season before last that Sherman posted one of the best NFL campaigns of his entire career. Representing San Francisco, Sherman allowed just 227 receiving yards all season and allowed a quarterback passer rating of just 46.8.

Per @TomPelissero, Richard Sherman is "open" to a reunion with the #Seahawks.



Revisiting a piece from last month, here's why Seattle should strongly consider the possibility of bringing back "Optimus Prime."https://t.co/hKGmUS2n8j — Corbin Smith (@CorbinSmithNFL) March 24, 2021

Some teams may be put off by Richard Sherman's advancing years. But at 32, the former Seahawk still has plenty to give, something that has duly been noted by PFF analysts,who've ranked the old-timer at 19 on their list of the NFL's 250 best free agents.

#2 Mitchell Schwartz (OT)

Kansas City Chiefs vs New York Giants

Mitchell Schwartz has arguably been the best right tackle in the NFL in recent years.

The former Chief is still recuperating from a serious knee injury sustained during his team's AFC Championship-winning campaign in 2020. It could be this injury setback that has deterred a few of his suitors.

Thanks to the Chiefs for an incredible 5 years. The experience was everything I dreamed it would be and more. The organization, my teammates and coaches, and the best fans in football! My focus is on rehab and recovery – we’ll see what the future holds. Thank you Chiefs Kingdom! pic.twitter.com/nA3bf5Q2Oc — Mitchell Schwartz (@MitchSchwartz71) March 11, 2021

There have been rumors that Schwartz might opt to retire during the off-season. But if he decides that his knee is good and he wants to continue, it's tough to think of an NFL offensive line that Schwartz wouldn't strengthen.

It's a surprise to see that the PFF's number 22-ranked free agent is still on the board.

