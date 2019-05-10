Seahawks release 'legendary players' Baldwin and Chancellor

Doug Baldwin and Kam Chancellor

Doug Baldwin and Kam Chancellor, two of the Seattle Seahawks' most storied players, have been released.

The team announced on Thursday they were terminating the contracts of wide receiver Baldwin and safety Chancellor with failed physical designations.

"The Seahawks have made the difficult decision to terminate/failed physical Doug Baldwin and Kam Chancellor," said general manager John Schneider.

"These are two of the most iconic players in franchise history and both were instrumental in establishing our championship culture, great examples of competitiveness and leadership on the field and in the community.

"These legendary players will always be a part of our Seahawks family."

Baldwin, who had been considering retirement, started his career in Seattle as an undrafted free agent in 2011. He went on to lead the team in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns that year.

He holds franchise records for touchdown catches in a season (14 in 2015) and matched the team record for receptions in a season (94 in 2016).

The two-time Pro-Bowl player continued to lead the team throughout his career but suffered a string of injuries that led to multiple surgeries this offseason.

Chancellor was one of the original members of the Legion of Boom and helped the Seahawks lead the league in scoring defense for four consecutive seasons (2012 to 2015), a first in the Super Bowl era.

His release, similar to Baldwin's, did not come as a surprise. The four-time Pro Bowl player did not play last season and took to social media to announce his retirement last July.

Chancellor, 31, later revealed he is suffering from spinal stenosis, an injury he sustained in the 2017 season against the Arizona Cardinals.