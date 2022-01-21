Ranking Top 5 Best player-coach duos in NFL history to have won a Super Bowl

NFL history is loaded with great player-coach duos. The best of the best usually go on to win Super Bowls together and sometimes even establish true dynasties over an era.

Of all the great player-coach duos in the history of the NFL that have gone on to win multiple Super Bowls together, here are the five that stand above the rest.

Best Super Bowl winning player-coach duos in NFL history

#5 - Terry Bradshaw and Chuck Noll, Pittsburgh Steelers

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Terry Bradshaw

The Pittsburgh Steelers dominated the 1970s era of the NFL. Head coach Chuck Noll and quarterback Terry Bradshaw, along with the famous "Steel Curtain" defense, combined to win four Super Bowls in a six-year span. Bradshaw was named Super Bowl MVP for two of their victories. Noll was also Bradshaw's head coach for his entire NFL career.

#4 - Lawrence Taylor and Bill Parcells, New York Giants

New York Giants pass rusher Lawrence Taylor

Lawrence Taylor is the only player on this list who isn't a quarterback. That's how special of a talent he was during his playing days. He is one of only two defensive players in NFL history to be named MVP. He helped the Giants win two Super Bowls with head coach Bill Parcells in the 1990s era. Parcells is widely considered one of the greatest coaches of all time.

