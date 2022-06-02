WATCH: Henry Cavill and Shakira red carpet video resurfaces online as fans ship duo amid Pique separation rumors

An old video of British actor Henry Cavill getting distracted while talking to the media as he spotted Shakira on the red carpet has resurfaced online.

The clip is from the 2015 premiere of Cavill's The Man From U.N.C.L.E. and has appeared online again after rumors of Shakira and Gerard Pique's alleged breakup have been making the rounds.

The video starts with a reporter asking Henry Cavill:

"Where would you like Solo to go next?"

carla @carladirtyy Henry Cavill in shook with shakira’s beauty. Henry Cavill in shook with shakira’s beauty. https://t.co/xHIvB7TLPo

As he is distracted by the noises and voices surrounding him, the actor asks her to repeat her question. When the Enola Homes actor hears the question for the second time, he looks around to see who is standing near him.

"Is that Shakira?" the actor asks, before taking another close look at the person next to him.

Story continues below ad

While Henry Cavill answered the question graciously, the initial few seconds of his encounter with the interviewer were awkward, with the 39-year-old actor frequently glancing to his left.

Fans have been shipping Henry Caville and Shakira left, right and center

After news of Shakira and Gerard Pique's alleged separation surfaced online, Twitterati took it upon themselves to set up the She Wolf singer with Henry Cavill. They shipped the duo, with some stating that Pique missed out on Shakira since even The Witcher star couldn't take his eyes off her.

Alonso @alongabriel Cinex @CinexVe Pero al menos disimula 🤣



Como quisiera ser Shakira para que Henry Cavill se fije en mi. 🥹 Pero al menos disimula 🤣Como quisiera ser Shakira para que Henry Cavill se fije en mi. 🥹 https://t.co/brufimQE8u Now that Pique cheated on Shakira, Henry Cavill has a chance. twitter.com/cinexve/status… Now that Pique cheated on Shakira, Henry Cavill has a chance. twitter.com/cinexve/status…

Story continues below ad

𝙏𝙝𝙚𝙚 𝙈𝙤𝙣𝙜𝙤𝙤𝙨𝙚 @House_Mebarak

Henry Cavill reaction when he saw Shakira in the red carpet Henry Cavill reaction when he saw Shakira in the red carpet ♥️https://t.co/7AQjhdlgmT

☠El Primo Bigoton☠ @ElPrimoBigoton According to reports, Shakira is newly single.



Henry Cavill: RISE AND SHINE, ITS FISHIN' TIME!! According to reports, Shakira is newly single.Henry Cavill: RISE AND SHINE, ITS FISHIN' TIME!! https://t.co/UMhHcR5Pkh

Story continues below ad

stefan🦋 @StefanG2106 Shakira, Henry Cavill awaits you🙃 Shakira, Henry Cavill awaits you🙃

Story continues below ad

✌️☮️☮️☮️✌️ @drluyo Henry Cavill is Trending. Shakira is Trending.



Me immediately: Henry Cavill is Trending. Shakira is Trending.Me immediately: https://t.co/GI60dbX7CE

CE Quiroz @ce_quiroz16 Henry Cavill is waiting for you Shakira, get it girl Henry Cavill is waiting for you Shakira, get it girl 😏

Story continues below ad

Shakira and Gerard Pique's relationship is on the rocks

As per outlet El Periodico, several neighbours of the "it" couple have seen Pique enter and leave the building, where they reside, over the last week. It is also rumored that the Barcelona player has been partying hard with his friend Riqui Puig and others.

Tensions between the couple can also be assessed by looking at their social media handles. The duo have avoided uploading any pictures or videos with each other for some time.

Story continues below ad

The outlet reports that the main reason behind the duo's alleged separation is that Shakira caught her partner Pique getting cosy with another woman. As of now, none of them have addressed the rumors.

Shakira has been in a relationship with the Spanish professional footballer since 2011. They first met during the shoot of her music video for Waka Waka (This Time for Africa), which was the official song of the 2010 FIFA World Cup. They have two children. Their second child was born seven months before the premiere of The Man from U.N.C.L.E.

Forbes called Shakira and Piqué one of the world's most powerful couples in 2013.

Story continues below ad

Although fans have been shipping Henry Cavill and Shakira, the actor is currently in a relationship with Hollywood executive Natalie Viscuso. He made his relationship public in 2020.

She was the Vice President of Television and Digital Studios at Legendary Entertainment, the same company that worked on movies like Man of Steel (2013) and Enola Holmes (2020).

He had earlier dated Tara Kings and the pair broke up in 2016.

On the professional front, Henry Cavill, who last appeared in the web series The Witcher, has several projects in the pipeline. He will next star in Enola Holmes 2, Argylle, The Rosie Project, Highlander and Squadron 42.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far