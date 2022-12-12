WATCH: Lil Migo gets slapped by Grove Hero in viral airport video

Memphis rappers Lil Migo and Grove Hero seemingly got into an altercation at an airport after the two deboarded the plane they were on. As per XXL, the two artists did not see each other on the plane. However, when they got off the plane, Grove Hero confronted Lil Migo.

Grove Hero, an associate of the late rapper Young Dolph, reportedly approached Lil Migo and said:

"Are you Migo?"

Migo, who is signed with rapper Yo Gotti's label Collective Music Group (CMG), appeared in shock and replied:

"Huh? You crazy muthafu**a. You Migo?"

In the video, which is now going viral online, Migo can be seen taking out his phone and seemingly recording their interaction. Watch the full video below.

Long Live Young Dolph 🏾 Young Dolph Affiliate Groove Hero Allegedly Caught Yo Gotti CMG Artist Lil Migo Lacking At The Airport

Hero goes on to threaten him and says:

“I oughta beat yo muthaf***in' a**.”

Migo replies by saying:

“You ain't gon' beat sh*t."

Grove hero just popped on lil migo

Grove Hero, in an aggressive retort to Migo, said:

“Come on, don’t be tryin’ to call your partners, bruh. It’s just me and you, I’m by myself. Me and you, outside.”

In a separate clip, Hero can be seen slapping off Migo’s phone from his hand, after which the video cuts off.

Lil Migo addresses fight between him and Grove Hero

Sade’s Smooth Operator @Zel_the_Ruler Grove Hero slapping Lil Migo might be funny to y’all but I just know it’s gonna lead to something else mane. Grove Hero slapping Lil Migo might be funny to y’all but I just know it’s gonna lead to something else mane.

After their altercation, Lil Migo went on his Twitter page to address what happened between the two rappers. In a deleted tweet, he wrote:

“This Ni**a Smack The Phone Out My Hand & Ran A 4 Flat Soon I Pull My Pants Up, I Put This on God [cat face with tears of joy emoji]! This Ni**a Ran TO THE POLICE OMM[.]"

Grove Hero later took to Instagram to deny the claims made by Migo. He said:

“Hey bruh, fix your lies, bruh...fix your lies Lil Migo. Stand on that CMG business.”

Lil Migo later reacted to Grove’s message in a post, which he has now deleted. He said:

“Mr. Mario, U know like I know u do anything for clout & manipulate some s**t, u smacked my phone cuh, why you ain’t get your baggage?”

The reasons for the altercation between the two rappers are unknown. However, the beef between the two rappers dates back to when Lil Migo’s label owner Yo Gotti had a dispute with the late rapper Dolph, who was associated with Grove Hero.

As per reports, the feud originated after the release of Dolph’s debut album, titled King of Memphis, a title that Gotti used to refer to himself. Dolph, in 2016 had publicly noted that Gotti was not a fan. He said:

“Bra went from bein my #1 fan and wanting to sign me to bein my BIGGEST HATER.”

Young Dolph was killed in a shooting last year

Young Dolph was shot last year while shopping at a bakery in Memphis. An autopsy later revealed that the rapper was shot 22 times and suffered multiple gunshot wounds to his head, neck, and torso.

As per USA Today, six bullet wounds were entrance wounds, and the rest were on the back. Three exit wounds were identified in the chest and abdomen on the left side. Dolph had previously survived two shootings in 2017.

The accused shooters in Dolph’s case are now in custody.

