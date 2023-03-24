WATCH: New video shows Aiden Fucci’s parents scolding him for infamous cop car Snapchat

Aiden Fucci, the 16-year-old teenager who heinously stabbed 13-year-old high school cheerleader Tristyn Bailey to death in 2021, received a sentence of life imprisonment this Friday morning, March 24, from the court. The victim was stabbed a total of 114 times. Aiden pleaded guilty to the inhumane crime in February 2023.

On March 22, a video from May 2021 showing Aiden's parents scolding him for the Snapchat he posted after Tristyn's disappearance surfaced on the internet. In the video, Aiden Fucci's mother, Crystal Smith, can be heard saying:

"Do you know how many people have [unintelligible] because of that Snapchat thing that you did? It's all over, you're all over the internet everywhere, it's on social media. You'll probably come stay with me after we get done with this just for your safe wellbeing."

anne schindler @schindy Aiden Fucci's parents scold him for the Snapchat he posted after Tristyn Bailey's disappearance, while the three wait in a police interrogation room. The May 2021 video was shown in court at his sentencing hearing Monday. Aiden Fucci's parents scold him for the Snapchat he posted after Tristyn Bailey's disappearance, while the three wait in a police interrogation room. The May 2021 video was shown in court at his sentencing hearing Monday. https://t.co/woqYDbw0Sf

The latter further says in the video:

"This is serious, Aiden, this is very serious....They (Aiden's brother and sister) can't go to school tomorrow. The kids will hurt them."

The May 2021 video clip was shown in the courtroom during the sentencing in St. Johns County, Florida.

Aiden Fucci has been sentenced to life in prison for the first-degree 2021 murder of Tristyn Bailey

Over the last 3 days, testimonies were heard by Circuit Judge R. Lee Smith to determine what sentence to give the 16-year-old defendant, Aiden Fucci. During the testimony on March 23, Tristyn’s sister Alexis Bailey brought 114 stones in a jar to represent all 114 stab wounds that Aiden inflicted on the deceased.

During her powerful and moving testimony, Alexis directly addressed Aiden Fucci, asking him:

"Did she scream out for help, or was she paralyzed with agony? Did she cry for my mother? Did she beg you to stop?"

Before coming to the final decision to give him the sentence of a lifetime behind bars, the judge said:

"Tristyn Bailey was conscious, she was aware, and she was doing everything she could to fend off this attack,...She suffered a painful, horrifying death from someone that she trusted....There was a heightened level of premeditation in this case,"

R. Lee Smith said that the defendant's age did play a role in his decision as according to scientific studies, at the age of 14, the human brain is not completely developed and Aiden was 14 when he murdered Tristyn. But he also said that Aiden was fully responsible for the cold-blooded murder of the victim.

Aiden Fucci reportedly read out a handwritten letter during his sentencing, where he apologized to the entire Bailey family, the community and his own family members. The letter stated:

"I’m sorry that you didn’t get to know her that long. You did not have any long relationships with [Tristyn] and for that i’m sorry,...For the Community i’m sorry i brought all this pain on everyday and i’m sorry and i know my [apology] will not fix anything or bring her back but i hope it help in some way."

The letter further stated:

"I miss your (Aiden's family) hugs,...I miss you. The longer I’m in here the more i forget the more memories i Lose. I’ll never forget you love me."

Aiden Fucci has a total of thirty days to appeal the judge’s final verdict. His mother, Crystal Smith, said that Aiden could have his sentence reviewed in 25 years due to his age.

