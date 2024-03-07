Watch: Nick Cannon jokes about getting Joseline Hernandez pregnant on Bad Vs. Wild premiere

Bad Vs. Wild Las Vegas premiered on March 3, showcasing the dramatic clash between Joseline Hernandez and Natalie Nunn. While the brawl has become one of the major talking points among viewers, also stealing the limelight was one of host Nick Cannon’s flirtatious remarks.

During the episode, Cannon joked about making Joseline his "seventh baby momma," leaving fans amused.

Besides hosting fan-favorite shows like The Masked Singer, America’s Got Talent, and Wild N’Out, Nick Cannon has a reputation for being famous for his large family, including 12 kids with six partners.

Disclaimer: This article has content that is mature and may not be appropriate for readers of all ages. Discretion is advised.

Nick and Joseline’s flirtatious banter on Bad Vs. Wild Las Vegas

Expand Tweet

At one point during the inaugural episode of Bad Vs. Wild Las Vegas, the Puerto Rican star, Joseline, teased Nick with her steamy antics. For a moment she looked the famous American host in the eye, captivating his attention, before turning back to her team members. Responding to her, Nick joked:

“Joseline, don’t play with me. You know I know you. You gone f*ck around and get pregnant. You better relax.”

Poking fun at himself, Nick emphasized to Joseline that he still hasn’t got “no Puerto Rican baby mamas.”

All the women Nick Cannon has babies with

The host shares twins Moroccan and Monroe, born in 2011, with his ex-wife Mariah Carey. The ex-couple were married for a decade between 2008 to 2016. After their separation, Nick welcomed a baby son, Golden Sagon with Brittany Bell in 2017. The pair went on to have two more kids together, including son Rise Messiah and daughter Powerful Queen.

His third partner Abby De La Rose welcomed twins Zillion Heir and Zion Mixolydian in 2021, following the birth of their daughter, Beautiful Zeppelin in 2022. That same year, he also became a father to Onyx Ice Cole with partner LaNisha Cole and son Legendary Love with Bre Tiesi.

He had a son with Alyssa Scott, who unfortunately died at a mere 5 months old owing to brain cancer in December 2021. Nick also shares a daughter with Scott, namely Halo Marie Cannon, born in December 2022.

More about the Bad Vs. Wild Las Vegas premiere

In a heated exchange, Joseline swung at Natalie Nunn during the premiere, thereby inciting a brawl on stage. Security had to separate the women to diffuse the situation. The footage of their violent confrontation has gone viral on social media.

The format of the reality new reality TV series brings celebrities from Baddies and Wild N’ Out together to pit them against each other. The official synopsis of the variety show reads:

"From The Zeus Network and Executive Producer Nick Cannon, comes an outrageous mostly female series full of challenges, competitions and showdowns to settle pre-existing beefs. All filmed in Las Vegas and capped off with performances by some of today’s hottest musical acts."

Bad Vs. Wild airs exclusively on The Zeus Network, which is available to stream on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Fire TV, and Chromecast.