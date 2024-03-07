Bad Vs. Wild premiere: Joseline Hernandez and Natalie Nunn's rivalry explained 

The Zeus Network launched its original series Bad Vs. Wild Las Vegas on March 3, featuring an explosive fight between Joseline Hernandez and Natalie Nunn. Fronted by Nick Cannon, the brand-new variety show brings together fan-favorite personalities from Baddies and Wild N’ Out under one roof.

Each team battles it out for three rounds in multiple contests, including rap fights, musical performances, and more.

The heated exchange between Joseline Hernandez and Natalie Nunn occurred during a game, titled Keep It a Stack, a modern version of Truth or Dare. Joseline did not appreciate Natalie getting in her face and slapped the latter right across the face, thereby sparking chaos.

Disclaimer: This article has comments that are mature and may not be appropriate for readers of all ages. Discretion is advised.

Why did Joseline Hernandez slap Natalie Nunn on Bad Vs. Wild Las Vegas?

The rules of Keep It a Stack were simple: A member from each team would come face-to-face and divulge sensational information about their opponent's life. If members of the audience believed what a player spilt was true, it would get them a point. However, if the audience perceived the information as a lie, the player would have to perform a dare.

A total of 30 seconds were given to each player to confirm whether the information was true or perform the dare. At one point during the one-on-one confrontation, Joseline asked Natalie why she was on OnlyFans when the reality TV personality was already making money from doing shows. As per MadameNoire, Joseline remarked:

“We built Zeus Network. Cabaret built Zeus Network, but you always love to flex, and you love to act like you built it. But, yet, you’re playing with your p*ssy on OnlyFans for $1.50.”

Joseline insisted “the whole United States” had seen her videos. However, Natalie asked the former to point out specifics. In response, Joseline implied her videos consist of adult content and Natalie denied the claim.

It was confirmed during the premiere that Natalie Nunn owns an OnlyFans account and also earns a revenue of a whopping $10 million annually from it, per MadameNoire. The information sent the stage into chaos and it took a while for everyone to settle down. When it was Natalie Nunn’s turn to spill information about Joseline, the former reportedly said:

“So, Joseline, is it true that you be eating [someone’s] a*s and the m*therf*cking Molly the Maid? And that’s what the f**k you be doing. Not on OnlyFans, but in real life.”

Joseline did not like Natalie getting in her face while speaking and in response, smacked the latter right across the face, thereby inciting a dramatic brawl. An agitated Natalie attempted to pursue Joseline, but was stopped by security holding her in place.

Though separated, the opponents swung at each other, and more security jumped on stage to defuse the situation. In the background, the team members of the respective contestants also appeared ready to throw hands in the chaotic situation.

The scuffle on Bad Vs. Wild Las Vegas premiere ended with security managing to keep the women away from each other. It was also shown that Joesline’s team was escorted backstage.

The official synopsis of Bad Vs. Wild, shared by the production team, states:

"From The Zeus Network and Executive Producer Nick Cannon, comes an outrageous mostly female series full of challenges, competitions and showdowns to settle pre-existing beefs. All filmed in Las Vegas and capped off with performances by some of today’s hottest musical acts."

Bad Vs. Wild airs episodes exclusively on The Zeus Network. Those interested can stream them on several streaming sites, as The Zeus Network is available on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Fire TV, and Chromecast.