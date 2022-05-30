WATCH: Video of Amber Heard pretending to write notes during trial goes viral 

The defamation trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard has ended. However, internet sleuths have continued to watch court sessions. Some recently spotted the Aquaman actress pretending to take notes during the trial.

Eagle-eyed viewers of the legal battle have been noticing the actress's mannerisms in the Fairfax, Virginia court. TikTok users who were trying to uncover what the 36-year-old actress has been penning down, found out that she was in fact, not writing anything.

A zoomed-in TikTok video showcased her pen barely touching the notepad. This video with Amber Heard supposedly pretending to write has gone viral on social media. Many Johnny Depp supporters have been questioning why the actress would do such a bizarre thing.

Iayla @laylaastajvk The way Amber heard is comfortable PRETENDING to write on a notepad and just moving her pen just above it is INSANE to me. I would be so embarrassed. I’m sure that guy next to her thinks she’s crazy. The way Amber heard is comfortable PRETENDING to write on a notepad and just moving her pen just above it is INSANE to me. I would be so embarrassed. I’m sure that guy next to her thinks she’s crazy.

Alayna Reynolds @AlaynaKind #AmberHeard couldnt even be genuine taking notes in court. Did you see her pretending to write stuff on the paper? I really hope she is held accountable for this toxic shit. She wrecked JDs life to bolster her career. Shame on you. #JusticeForJohnnyDepp #AmberHeard couldnt even be genuine taking notes in court. Did you see her pretending to write stuff on the paper? I really hope she is held accountable for this toxic shit. She wrecked JDs life to bolster her career. Shame on you. #JusticeForJohnnyDepp

🖤Abuse has no gender🖤 @abusehasnogende I have just literally seen the evidence that Amber Heard was actually pretending to write on her paper....if that isn't god damn unhinged then I don't know what is 🤣🤣🤣🤣 I have just literally seen the evidence that Amber Heard was actually pretending to write on her paper....if that isn't god damn unhinged then I don't know what is 🤣🤣🤣🤣

One video also included her attorney noticing her pretending to write. Despite being caught, the actress continued to do so.

What is expected following the end of the Amber Heard-Johnny Depp defamation trial?

The defamation trial reached its dramatic end on May 27, when both the parties presented their respective arguments. Supermodel Kate Moss also made a virtual appearance where she testified that she was never pushed down the stairs by the Pirates of the Caribbean star.

The jury was asked to retire and deliberate their verdict following the closing arguments. If the jury concludes that Amber Heard defamed Johnny Depp in the op-ed piece she wrote, she will be asked to pay the latter $50 million, which he is seeking compensation for loss of earnings.

If the jury sides in favor of Amber Heard, Johnny Depp will be expected to pay her $100 million, which she asked for in the countersuit.

Jurors can conclude that the figure asked by both parties is too high or low and can recommend an adjustment based on who wins the legal battle.

Since the case is a civil dispute and not a criminal case, neither party can go to prison if found guilty. The jury of seven must now make a unanimous verdict to be announced on Tuesday, May 31, 2022.

Darkdreams 👻☠🖤💤 @Louise75997969

#JohnnyDepp

#JusticeForJohnnyDepp

#DeppVsHeard Johnny Performing in the UK with the GREAT JEFF BECK last night , this is why he won't be present for the verdict he already had prior plans in the UK!! Johnny Performing in the UK with the GREAT JEFF BECK last night , this is why he won't be present for the verdict he already had prior plans in the UK!! #JohnnyDepp #JusticeForJohnnyDepp #DeppVsHeard https://t.co/Zj2OuDo7JD

Following the end of the sensationalized case, Johnny Depp was last seen in Sheffield, UK, where he joined musician Jeff Beck for his concert. The Charlie and the Chocolate Factory star was seen playing Isolation, a rendition of the famous John Lennon song released in 1970.

Johnny Depp has sued his ex-wife and actress Amber Heard for $50 million after claiming in a December 2018 The Washington Post op-ed piece that she is a victim of domestic violence. Though the article did not mention Depp's name, his legal team argued that Heard's implications damaged his acting career.

However, Heard's attorneys argued that her freedom of speech protected the article. She has since countersued her ex-husband for assaulting her several times during their tumultuous relationship.

