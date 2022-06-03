WATCH: Video of Johnny Depp partying with court stenographer Judy goes viral 

A video of American actor Johnny Depp enjoying time with court stenographer Judy has gone viral over the internet.

The clip, which is making the rounds on social media, is a monochrome video of Judy where she can be seen smiling and hugging Depp.

The incident is believed to have taken place on May 27 before Depp left for the U.K. for his impromptu gig with English rock guitarist Jeff Beck. Depp and Heard's trial hearing concluded on May 27, although its judgment came on June 1.

Due to this, several Amber Heard followers are using the video to claim that the verdict of the high-profile defamation case was not impartial but biased.

A Twitter user, named @peach_jamx, also shared a monochrome video where they attached a document by JD Supra mentioning the importance of a court reporter's neutrality.

Quoting from the document, they tweeted:

"Court reporters are the undisputed “keepers of the record.” Their impartiality is one of the three legs upon which the American justice system stands."

Twitter reactions to the viral video of Johnny Depp and Judy

Moments after the video went viral on Twitter, users had a mixed reaction to it. Several Johnny Depp fans shared pictures of the actor with Judy while praising the latter for her hard work during the trial. Some users also stated that Judy chose to party with Depp because she heard and noticed everything and knew that Heard was wrong.

Niel Joe @iamnieljoe Johnny Depp invited Judy the stenographer to his lil after party awwwww Johnny Depp invited Judy the stenographer to his lil after party awwwww 😭😭😭 https://t.co/MKsNrkda8Z

Krist❗ @KristGrape #JohnnyDepp Is Johnny there in Virginia? Cause Judy is meeting him... or is this an old video?... they're so cute tho #JohnnyDepp Won Is Johnny there in Virginia? Cause Judy is meeting him... or is this an old video?... they're so cute tho 😊😊😊 #JohnnyDepp #JohnnyDeppWon https://t.co/gfN41b86Ap

Krystina Darfus @KrystinaDarfus

She saw it all and stands by

#Judy #JusticeForJohnnyDepp #AmberHeardIsALiar twitter.com/Izze1122/statu… Izze 🦁🐻 @Izze1122 Johnny Depp invited Judy the stenographer to his lil after party awwwww Johnny Depp invited Judy the stenographer to his lil after party awwwww 😭😭😭 https://t.co/5Wm1fhjH5Z REMEMBER this amazing woman heard EVERYTHING during sidebars that we didn't hear, all the after trial work, judges chambers etc. Wherever they were discussing she was typingShe saw it all and stands by #johnnydepp it says it all IMO REMEMBER this amazing woman heard EVERYTHING during sidebars that we didn't hear, all the after trial work, judges chambers etc. Wherever they were discussing she was typingShe saw it all and stands by #johnnydepp it says it all IMO#Judy #JusticeForJohnnyDepp #AmberHeardIsALiar twitter.com/Izze1122/statu…

Several other users slammed the stenographer, stating that her conduct was unprofessional, given she was partying with Depp before the verdict came out, which may or may not have influenced the final verdict of the multi-million defamation case.

Strawberry Cream 🍓 @peach_jamx



This is NOT impartial behaviour - this is clear BIAS.



Amber Heard NEVER received a fair trial.

#IStandWithAmberHeard #DeppVsHeard Court stenographer, Judy, parties with Depp & company on Friday 27th May, 5 days before verdicts were announced.This is NOT impartial behaviour - this is clear BIAS.Amber Heard NEVER received a fair trial. Court stenographer, Judy, parties with Depp & company on Friday 27th May, 5 days before verdicts were announced. This is NOT impartial behaviour - this is clear BIAS.Amber Heard NEVER received a fair trial.#IStandWithAmberHeard #DeppVsHeard https://t.co/6ujOr59GZd

Erin Clark ❤️ 🐝 @erinclarkbiz @oneblkbutterfly @peach_jamx The jury can absolutely read transcripts. Also, all court employees are not to interact with the parties involved because it does have an impact on how the jury views the parties. The woman’s behavior was inexcusable. @oneblkbutterfly @peach_jamx The jury can absolutely read transcripts. Also, all court employees are not to interact with the parties involved because it does have an impact on how the jury views the parties. The woman’s behavior was inexcusable.

Phantom @effoff1988 @TexileOrozco65 @peach_jamx Yep. And this without even looking into how fair this trial was. Would not be surprised if jurors had selfies with the movie star on their Facebook, thinking it’s fine because their identities are sealed. @TexileOrozco65 @peach_jamx Yep. And this without even looking into how fair this trial was. Would not be surprised if jurors had selfies with the movie star on their Facebook, thinking it’s fine because their identities are sealed.

Netero99 @NeteroDestroys @peach_jamx Maybe you should sue her, but be careful, I’ve learnt recently you could get fined up to $15million dollars and face global humiliation for defaming someone with malice. @peach_jamx Maybe you should sue her, but be careful, I’ve learnt recently you could get fined up to $15million dollars and face global humiliation for defaming someone with malice.

🖤 @pemberleyisle @mynamesfreya @peach_jamx no, but she also shouldn’t be partying with one side of the case she’s currently working on. that is extremely unprofessional. if she were partying with amber, you all would be saying that. @mynamesfreya @peach_jamx no, but she also shouldn’t be partying with one side of the case she’s currently working on. that is extremely unprofessional. if she were partying with amber, you all would be saying that.

Laurayne 🧙‍♀️🔥💜 @Laurayne03



I'm gobsmacked.



Girl had no chance @peach_jamx I thought this happened afterwards.I'm gobsmacked.Girl had no chance @peach_jamx I thought this happened afterwards. I'm gobsmacked. Girl had no chance 😔😔

Roz @ItsRozBitches @peach_jamx Apparently it’s only okay for Depp to party with anyone involved in the court and not okay for Heard to have dinner with anyone after winning the UK trial. (Not that that actually happened but it’s a rumor going around.) 🙄 @peach_jamx Apparently it’s only okay for Depp to party with anyone involved in the court and not okay for Heard to have dinner with anyone after winning the UK trial. (Not that that actually happened but it’s a rumor going around.) 🙄

However, on June 3, LawCrime Network correspondent Angenette Levy clarified the rumors about Judy's alleged "unprofessional behavior." She stated that Judy was not a court employee but was instead hired by Depp and Heard's team for the trial.

Angenette Levy @Angenette5 UPDATE: people are posting that court stenographer Judy from the #JohnnyDepp v. #AmberHeard trial was “partying” with JD. It’s NOT true. First, Judy is not a court employee. She was hired by the Depp and Heard teams. 2nd, she was not partying with him reddit.com/r/Deuxmoi/comm… UPDATE: people are posting that court stenographer Judy from the #JohnnyDepp v. #AmberHeard trial was “partying” with JD. It’s NOT true. First, Judy is not a court employee. She was hired by the Depp and Heard teams. 2nd, she was not partying with him reddit.com/r/Deuxmoi/comm…

In a separate tweet, she stated the reason why Judy was present at the party thrown by Depp.

Angenette Levy @Angenette5 @LawCrimeNetwork Judy was at that event for maybe 10 minutes. The courthouse closes at 4 and her gear was locked inside. Depp’s lawyers collected it for her. She picked up her items and JD hugged her and she left. That’s it. more to come. Stay tuned… #JohnnyDepp v. #AmberHeard Judy was at that event for maybe 10 minutes. The courthouse closes at 4 and her gear was locked inside. Depp’s lawyers collected it for her. She picked up her items and JD hugged her and she left. That’s it. more to come. Stay tuned…#JohnnyDepp v. #AmberHeard @LawCrimeNetwork

She further asked the Twitterati not to bash her online since she did nothing wrong.

Johnny Depp and Judy's friendship was hailed over the social media

This is not the first time that Johnny Depp has shown affection for Judy, who worked as a stenographer for the case during the six weeks of heated testimonies.

On the day of the final arguments, Depp was spotted greeting court stenographer Judy, who was also thanked by Judge Penney Azcarate. Another video showed Depp making Judy giggle amid the courtroom trial.

kay❤️‍🔥 @itskaychalamet



I just love how he always tries to make others smile



#JusticeForJohnny

#IBelieveJohnnyDepp Oh my god this is the sweetest🥹I just love how he always tries to make others smile Oh my god this is the sweetest🥹I just love how he always tries to make others smile #JusticeForJohnny #IBelieveJohnnyDepp https://t.co/2sgia7LvkF

Both Depp and his lawyer, Benjamin Chew, were spotted exchanging smiles and conversing with the stenographer. Meanwhile, the judge and other court officials were applauded for their efforts and hard work throughout the trial.

Depp won the high-profile defamation trial against his ex-wife, Amber Heard, over an op-ed article she wrote in 2018 in The Washington Post.

