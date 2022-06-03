WATCH: Video of Johnny Depp partying with court stenographer Judy goes viral 

A video of American actor Johnny Depp enjoying time with court stenographer Judy has gone viral over the internet.
The clip, which is making the rounds on social media, is a monochrome video of Judy where she can be seen smiling and hugging Depp.
The incident is believed to have taken place on May 27 before Depp left for the U.K. for his impromptu gig with English rock guitarist Jeff Beck. Depp and Heard's trial hearing concluded on May 27, although its judgment came on June 1.
Due to this, several Amber Heard followers are using the video to claim that the verdict of the high-profile defamation case was not impartial but biased.
A Twitter user, named @peach_jamx, also shared a monochrome video where they attached a document by JD Supra mentioning the importance of a court reporter's neutrality.
Quoting from the document, they tweeted:
"Court reporters are the undisputed “keepers of the record.” Their impartiality is one of the three legs upon which the American justice system stands."
Twitter reactions to the viral video of Johnny Depp and Judy
Moments after the video went viral on Twitter, users had a mixed reaction to it. Several Johnny Depp fans shared pictures of the actor with Judy while praising the latter for her hard work during the trial. Some users also stated that Judy chose to party with Depp because she heard and noticed everything and knew that Heard was wrong.
Several other users slammed the stenographer, stating that her conduct was unprofessional, given she was partying with Depp before the verdict came out, which may or may not have influenced the final verdict of the multi-million defamation case.
However, on June 3, LawCrime Network correspondent Angenette Levy clarified the rumors about Judy's alleged "unprofessional behavior." She stated that Judy was not a court employee but was instead hired by Depp and Heard's team for the trial.
In a separate tweet, she stated the reason why Judy was present at the party thrown by Depp.
She further asked the Twitterati not to bash her online since she did nothing wrong.
Johnny Depp and Judy's friendship was hailed over the social media
This is not the first time that Johnny Depp has shown affection for Judy, who worked as a stenographer for the case during the six weeks of heated testimonies.
On the day of the final arguments, Depp was spotted greeting court stenographer Judy, who was also thanked by Judge Penney Azcarate. Another video showed Depp making Judy giggle amid the courtroom trial.
Both Depp and his lawyer, Benjamin Chew, were spotted exchanging smiles and conversing with the stenographer. Meanwhile, the judge and other court officials were applauded for their efforts and hard work throughout the trial.
Depp won the high-profile defamation trial against his ex-wife, Amber Heard, over an op-ed article she wrote in 2018 in The Washington Post.