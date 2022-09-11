WATCH: Video of King Charles III asking aides to clean desk goes viral online

After Queen Elizabeth II's death, her eldest son King Charles III took over as Britain's monarch and now it seems like he is already making headlines for it.

In a short clip that is making rounds on the internet, the 73-year-old monarch can be seen gesturing to his aides to clear the desk where he was supposed to sign the Accession Proclamation, which marked his official succession to the British Commonwealth throne.

Sketchaganda @sketchaganda Start as you mean to go on. Start as you mean to go on. https://t.co/2dsb150Z0s

As per the International Business Times, the items present on the desk were an inkwell and a pen box, which are said to be gifts from his children, Prince William and Prince Harry.

King Charles is seen being briefly furious in the clip as he requested that the objects be removed immediately.

The ceremony took place at St James’s Palace in Westminster, London, with Penny Mordaunt, who is the UK's Lord President of the Council and House of Commons leader, inviting His Majesty to ink two declarations. One of them was regarding Queen Elizabeth II's death to be marked as a bank holiday.

King Charles III remembered his mother, Queen Elizabeth II

Charlie Proctor @MonarchyUK The King personally asked for television cameras to be allowed in the Accession Council.



King Charles III starts his reign as he means to go on.



A new transparent monarchy for a modern age. The King personally asked for television cameras to be allowed in the Accession Council.King Charles III starts his reign as he means to go on.A new transparent monarchy for a modern age. https://t.co/8gMXYNW8un

For King Charles III's Accession Proclamation ceremony, almost 700 members of his current council were called to assemble at London's St. James's Palace on September 10.

During the ceremony, the newly appointed monarch remembered his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away at the age of 96.

"My mother’s reign was unequaled in its duration, its dedication and its devotion. Even as we grieve we give thanks for this most faithful life. I am deeply aware of this great inheritance and of the duties and heavy responsibilities of sovereignty which have now passed to me.”

King Charles III is heading the Commonwealth, an association of 2.4 billion people from 56 independent countries. Of these, King is the head of state for 14 of these countries, which also includes the UK.

These countries include Antigua and Barbuda, Tuvalu, Australia, Solomon Islands, the Bahamas, Grenada, Papua New Guinea, St. Lucia, New Zealand, Belize, Jamaica, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Canada, St. Christopher and Nevis.

Soon after King Charles III took over Britain's throne, his children, along with their spouses, Prince William with Kate Middleton, and Prince Harry with Meghan Markle, were seen gathered together in a royal walkabout where they viewed tributes paid to the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Britain's longest reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, passed away on September 8, 2022 at her Scottish estate of Balmoral.

The announcement of her passing away was made via the Royal Family's official Twitter handle.

The Royal Family @RoyalFamily The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.



The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow. The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow. https://t.co/VfxpXro22W

"The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow."

Her Majesty was 96 at the time of death and ruled for 70 years. The late Queen's Platinum Jubilee happened in June 2022.

