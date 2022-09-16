WATCH: Video showing Oregon deputy assaulting paraplegic man in custody surfaces online

Recently on September 15 , a video of a 2019 incident has been released in which Oregon Deputies are allegedly seen assaulting a paraplegic man while still under their custody, in Jackson County jail.

In the video dated July 11, 2019, the Oregon deputies can be seen wheeling in John Lee Malaer, a naked paraplegic man, who appears to be tied to his wheelchair.

Malaer can be seen shouting at the officers, prompting one of the Deputies to slap him across the face. The officers then proceed to lift the paraplegic man off of the wheelchair, laying him stomach down on the floor before they can be seen leaving the room.

Malaer, a 63-year-old advocate for homeless Americans with disabilities, is now attempting to sue the deputy who slapped him. He has accused the Deputies of having slapped him twice while under custody, with one of the incidents reportedly being off camera.

Details of the Oregon police brutality case

According to the New York Post, Malaer had been then arrested by the Oregon authorities on disorderly conduct and harassment charges. Arrest records accused him of throwing stones at a shop window.

Malaer now claims that he had resorted to throwing the stones as his wheelchair was stuck, and it was the only way he thought he could get someone’s attention. The Chicago Herald reported that the charges against Malaer were dropped after the owner of the shop died.

According to Malaer's attorney, Alicia LeDuc Montgomery, the abuse sustained by Malaer did not stop only at the two alleged slaps. Montgomery further reported that in the 20 hours Malaer was under custody, he was not provided with a catheter. As a result, the disabled man was forced to urinate and defecate on himself.

The attorney also claimed that as Malaer could not reach the sink, he was forced to drink water from the cell toilet for almost five hours.

In the investigation into the claims, Deputy Brian Kolkemo was identified as the officer who allegedly slapped Malaer.

During the probe, Kolkemo is also said to have admitted to slapping Malaer twice. The Deputy tried to justify his actions, saying that he slapped Malaer as a distraction tactic, as the other option would have been to throw the 63-year-old off the wheelchair.

The Oregonian reported that the Jackson County District Attorney's Office was initially going to charge the Oregon Deputy with fourth-degree assault and harassment. These charges, however, were not pursued.

Malaer, on the other hand, is suing Kolkemo under the grounds that he experienced use of excessive force, retaliation, malicious arrest and a violation of his rights under the ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) of 1990.

