WWE cancels upcoming Sunday Stunner live event

If you have tickets to an upcoming WWE Live event this September, we might have some bad news for you.

The upcoming Sunday Stunner event that was scheduled to take place on Sunday, September 11, from the Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon, has been canceled.

While the company has yet to make an official announcement, Ticketmaster has the following message regarding the event on their website:

"Unfortunately, the Event Organizer has had to cancel your event. No action is required to obtain a refund. It will be processed to the original method of payment used at time of purchase, once funds are received from the Event Organizer, which is usually completed within 30 days. If the Event Organizer is offering a credit option, it will be visible within the Event Details of your order, which can be found in your Ticketmaster account. Please Note: If the tickets were transferred to you, the refund will go to the fan who originally purchased the tickets from Ticketmaster. Please see our Purchase Policy for more information."

WWE has a second live event scheduled on September 11 that hasn't been canceled yet

While the event has been canceled in Eugene, Oregon, the company has another Sunday Stunner event scheduled for the Town Toyota Center in Wenatchee, Washington.

One would think that if this event doesn't end up being canceled as well, the company will send the roster who was supposed to compete in Oregon to this event instead.

Thus creating a supershow of sorts with the superstars of RAW and SmackDown for the WWE Universe in Washington that night.

What are your thoughts on WWE canceling the upcoming Sunday Stunner event in Eugene, Oregon? Do you think the other event will be canceled as well? Or will that event become a super show? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

