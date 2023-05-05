Watch: Video shows Bryan Kohberger being pulled over for running red light a month before Idaho murders

On Thursday, April 4, 2023, the Law&Crime Network released a video of Bryan Kohberger being pulled over by police a month before the massacre he was accused of in Moscow, Idaho. Kohberger is the prime suspect in the slayings of four University of Idaho students on November 13, 2022. The victims of the massacre were Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin. Kohberger's case is currently ongoing, and he has yet to be convicted of the charges.

In the newly published footage, recorded via an officer's bodycam, the police officer can be see approaching Bryan Kohberger's vehicle while it is parked. While it is unrelated to the murder itself, footage of Kohberger has been relavant throughout the murder investigation, in case police officers gain any new insights from fragments of his life around the time of the killings.

Details of the Bryan Kohberger footage

In the video, the informs Bryan Kohberger that he ran a red light. Subequently, she asks for the suspect's license, which he hands over without incident.

During the video, their discussion can be heard:

The officer said:

"I think you know why I stopped you. You ran the red light."

Kohberger responded:

"What actually happened is I was stuck in the middle of the intersection. So, I was forced to go to the left."

The Officer said:

"Yeah I was behind you the whole time. You're not supposed to enter the intersection at all for that reason because if the light turns red, then you're stuck in the intersection."

Afterwards, Kohberger asks her for a clarification of the State traffic laws. After a brief discussion, he was let off with a warning.

What led Kohberger to commit the killings?

Before he was arrested for the murder, Bryan Kohberger was a 28-year-old criminology PHD aspirant at the Washington State University. He had been a teacher's assistant for the University until December 19, 2022, when he was terminated from the role for what was described by the University as 'unprofessional behavior'.

According to Fox News, authorities have still not identified a concrete motive behind the massacre. Mary Ellen O'Toole, a retired FBI profile, told the publication that Kohberger may have been seeking a thrill by attempting to cleanly pull off a crime.

O'Toole said:

"He would have been in a heightened state of arousal and that means he was emotionally aroused or even (...) aroused as he was killing those girls, and I suspect it was both."

O'Toole suggested that of the four victims, Kohberger may have primarily been targeting the woman. She said that even if the victims had not done anything to harm him, he may have perceived them as objects, leading him to kill them in order to deal with deep-seated anger or other issues he may have had.

