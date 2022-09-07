WATCH: Video shows officers arresting Deltona man Mark Greenburg for stalking a 6-year-old

On September 3, a Deltona man, Mark Greenburg, was detained and taken into custody by Volusia County deputies for allegedly stalking a 6-year-old girl. The suspect was charged with aggravated harassment as he obnoxiously promised that he would make her famous and turn her into a "big girl".

Police said Mark Greenburg, 55, of Fayson Circle, has accrued 11 complaints from around a dozen neighbors over the past eight months who were concerned for the safety of their children. He allegedly harassed neighbors, yelled at them and their children with a megaphone, and drove past houses while recording youngsters on his phone.

An in-depth look into the complaint against Mark Greenburg

Based on sources, deputies were alerted to Mark Greenburg's community on Friday night when a father, Austin Franco stated that Greenburg approached his daughter at the end of his driveway and made several offensive remarks to her.

Austin Franco reported to authorities that Greenburg unpleasantly told her:

"I'm going to make you famous" and "I'm going to change you into a woman."

According to deputies, Franco also asserted that Greenburg's comments had become worse and more regular and that his daughter was now terrified to walk outside.

Greenburg reportedly snapped pictures of the girl while sitting in his car that was parked in front of the residence last week while the teenager was visiting her grandmother in the neighborhood. The sheriff said:

"Because he was never invited there and had no reason to know where she lives, the family believes that Greenburg followed someone there."

As per reports, the sheriff's deputy noted in bodycam footage of the man's arrest that other children had reported that "Mark Greenburg said to be quiet and come here."

However, after learning that Greenburg had been arrested over the weekend, Austin Franco felt liberated. He said:

“We just had to come together and get it all taken care of as a neighborhood. He got tired of us not doing anything to him or responding to him and he started to bring in the kids into it and that’s when a month, two months, calling the kids’ names, researching the kids’ names, finding out where they lived.”

A fellow neighbor, Shawn, had also made complaints regarding Mark Greenburg to the police authorities. He continued:

“He actually used the N word toward... myself and another neighbor and he also made threats that day and in the past about what he wants to do us."

Reportedly, the suspect was seen quarreling with the officers who delivered the arrest warrant for aggravated harassment to him in the video footage. He was heard saying:

"I'm not going to argue. There's two sides to every story and what you've heard is their side."

Mark Greenburg was lodged in the Volusia County Jail and is being held there on a $5,000 bond.

Edited by Adelle Fernandes