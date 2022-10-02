WATCH: Video shows officials arresting escaped Las Vegas bomber Porfirio Duarte-Herrera

Porfirio Duarte-Herrera, a convicted killer serving a life sentence for a deadly 2007 explosion on the Las Vegas Strip, was apprehended on Wednesday, September 28 as he tried to depart the country. He escaped from the Nevada jail where he was held for five days.

Reportedly, Porfirio Duarte-Herrera, 42 was in the vicinity, according to information provided to Las Vegas police on Wednesday. At around 10:30 pm local time, police announced on Twitter that patrol officers had taken the accused into custody "without incident."

Porfirio Duarte-Herrera was convicted for the alleged killing of a hot dog stand vendor in 2010

Based on multiple sources, a preliminary investigation into the escape was undertaken by Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak after his administration discovered late on Tuesday that the escapee had gone missing from the medium-security prison early on the weekend.

Porfirio Duarte-Herrera allegedly exited the Southern Desert Correctional Center in Indian Springs. Following his escape, authorities learned that Duarte-Herrera was missing during a head count at the correctional center. He was trying to board a shuttle to the border near Eastern and Owens.

LVMPD @LVMPD NEW VIDEO: NDOC Prison escapee Porfirio Duarte-Herrera was spotted trying to board a shuttle to the border last night near Eastern and Owens. An alert citizen recognized him and called 911. He was apprehended by LVMPD patrol officers moments later. NEW VIDEO: NDOC Prison escapee Porfirio Duarte-Herrera was spotted trying to board a shuttle to the border last night near Eastern and Owens. An alert citizen recognized him and called 911. He was apprehended by LVMPD patrol officers moments later. https://t.co/ngnfHTzJI0

Reportedly, a recapture warrant was obtained for Duarte-Herrera and the search teams began hunting the accused.

Steve Sisolak said in a statement:

"My office has ordered NDOC to conduct and complete a thorough investigation into this event as quickly as possible. This kind of security lapse cannot be permitted and those responsible will be held accountable."

Duarte-Herrera's escape is still under investigation, and the agency has not revealed why it took so long for prison authorities to discover his disappearance.

Just over two hours prior to Duarte-Herrera's arrest, the police had made the announcement that federal agents were offering a combined $30,000 reward for information that will lead to his apprehension. A bus worker was able to provide further details about the accused.

LVMPD @LVMPD #BREAKING : Federal authorities are now offering a combined $30,000 reward for information leading to the capture of Nevada Department of Corrections escapee Porfirio Duarte-Herrera. Here are some additional photos. (1/2) #BREAKING: Federal authorities are now offering a combined $30,000 reward for information leading to the capture of Nevada Department of Corrections escapee Porfirio Duarte-Herrera. Here are some additional photos. (1/2) https://t.co/G35KEbAiKm

Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo said:

"This is a case that ultimately ended well. Even though the fugitive had a four-day head start after escaping."

According to court filings, Porfirio Duarte-Herrera, from Nicaragua, was sentenced in 2010 to murdering a hot dog stand vendor, Willebaldo Dorantes Antonio with a kinetic explosive hidden in a coffee cup on top of a car parked at the Luxor hotel-casino.

As per the records, his co-defendant Omar Rueda-Denvers is still imprisoned. The 47-year-old Guatemalan is currently incarcerated for life at a different facility in Nevada on charges of murder, attempted murder, explosives, and other offenses.

Authorities said that Dorantes Antonio, 24, who was dating Rueda-Denvers' ex-girlfriend, was the target of the murder.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far