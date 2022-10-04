WATCH: Video shows officials arresting suspects accused in Florida Hurricane Ian looting

In the wake of Hurricane Ian, four Floridians have been detained and charged with alleged looting while thousands of Sunshine State citizens and business owners work to rebuild after the devastating hurricane.

Reportedly, three men and a woman have been nabbed by Lee County Sheriff's deputies and charged with ransacking damaged homes and businesses in Fort Myers Beach on Thursday, September 29. They are identified as Omar Mejia Ortiz, 33, Valerie Celeste Salcedo Mena, 26, and 20-year-olds Brandon Mauricio Araya, and Steve Eduardo Sanchez Araya.

Additionally, grand larceny charges were brought against Valerie Mena, Brandon Araya, and Steve Araya. Ortiz was arrested on a petit larceny allegation.

Governor Ron DeSantis said in a statement:

“Don’t even think about looting. Don’t even think about taking advantage of people in this vulnerable situation. And so local law enforcement is involved in monitoring that."

Alleged suspects traveled from far to ransack homes and shops in Florida Hurricane Ian looting

As per the news from Florida Jolt, Omar Mejia Ortiz, 33, is the eldest suspect in the theft. He resides in Immokalee, meaning he traveled at least 50 miles to Fort Myers Beach to ransack the wrecked shops and residences left by Hurricane Ian.

Valerie Mena drove from her house in Cape Coral, which is at least a 40-minute drive from the Florida coast. Additionally, the other two offenders, who are connected on a personal level, then arrived in Lee County after traveling from the same Cape Coral residence.

Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno previously said in a statement before catching the alleged looters:

“When I say zero tolerance, zero tolerance means we will hunt you down, track you down, and you’re going to jail. If you’re lucky."

According to jail records, the four alleged raiders were all freed from custody on Saturday after paying a $35,000 bond.

Hurricane Ian makes a disastrous landfall in Florida.

Hurricane Ian is one of the most powerful storms to make landfall in recorded US history, based on wind speed.

According to data from Colorado State University meteorologist Philip Klotzbach, Ian is tied for fifth place among all storms in terms of landfall wind speed.

The storm, which had sustained gusts of 150 mph, made landfall on Wednesday afternoon close to Cayo Costa, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Philip Klotzbach @philklotzbach Table showing all continental US landfalling #hurricanes with max winds of 150+ mph. #HurricaneIan is in a tie for 5th with multiple other hurricanes (most recent one was Ida (2021)) for strongest winds on record at landfall. Table showing all continental US landfalling #hurricanes with max winds of 150+ mph. #HurricaneIan is in a tie for 5th with multiple other hurricanes (most recent one was Ida (2021)) for strongest winds on record at landfall. https://t.co/LViiPLYloq

The death count from Hurricane Ian's ferocious winds and heavy rainfall last week continues to increase. At least 85 people have died, and the torrent is estimated to have cost $60 billion in damage.

After Florida's streets were turned into rivers and homes were devoured by the ferocious Category 4 hurricane, insurers are analyzing the damage to properties destroyed by flooding and winds, and are preparing for a multi-billion dollar hit.

