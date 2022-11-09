WATCH: Viral video showing Florida cops wrongfully arresting blind man James Hodges sparks backlash online

Two Florida deputies have found themselves on the receiving end of criticism after video footage of James Hodges' arrest gained traction on the internet. The 61-year-old, who claimed to be legally blind, was stopped and arrested for carrying a metal cane and for refusing to identify himself.

Bodycam footage obtained and made public by Hodges shows the harassment he faced. A Columbia County officer, identified as Deputy Jayme Gohde in an affidavit, questioned him about the foldable cane in his back pocket. An immediately defensive James Hodges can be heard saying:

"It’s a navigational aid, what’s the problem, are you a tyrant?"

The officers proceeded to ask him his name and date of birth. When James Hodges refused to divulge personal information, the situation escalated. He firmly insisted that he had not committed any crimes and that there was no reason for the officers to think he had.

The video shows Deputy Gohde calling her supervisor to explain that the 61-year-old Hodge could be carrying a metal weapon. The officers attempted to arrest Hodges and when he asked them for their badge numbers, the supervising officer said:

"You know I’ll put you in jail for resisting."

He was arrested for resisting arrest without violence and his bail was set at $1,000.

Referring to the footage, a spokesperson told The Daily Beast:

"Sheriff Hunter is troubled by what he has seen in the video and the matter is being addressed. If policy violations are sustained at the conclusion of that investigation, appropriate action will be taken."

The officers involved in the incident are reportedly under internal investigation as an administrative investigation was initiated on November 3, 2022.

61-year-old James Hodges, a legally blind man who was arrested for carrying a metal foldable cane that apparently looked like a 'gun,' posted bodycam footage of the incident online. Since then, the video has gone viral on social media platforms, with users condemning the officers for acting like they are above the law.

The Daily Beast reported that according to a jail log, Hodges was behind bars for 26 hours before he was released.

