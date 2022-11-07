WATCH: Bodycam video shows shooting at Methodist Dallas Medical Center that left two dead

Dallas police released surveillance footage of the shooting at the Methodist Dallas Medical Center on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, just weeks after two nurses were killed in broad daylight on October 22. The police bodycam video released by the department also shows the tragic incident from the perspective of the first responding officer.

Nestor Hernandez, a convicted felon, paid a visit to his girlfriend in a Dallas hospital maternity ward on October 22, 2022. The visit, however, ended in bloodshed when Hernandez fatally shot two nurses and terrorized the entire medical staff in attendance.

Surveillance footage from the hospital shows Nestor Hernandez entering the room occupied by his girlfriend. A nurse named Jacqueline Ama Pokuaa enters the same room, a few minutes later, and is shot to death thereafter.

Trigger warning: The following video is graphic in nature. The viewer's discretion is advised.

The latest bodycam footage released by Dallas Police shows the first responding officer taking cover while aiming his gun at the room occupied by Hernandez. The footage shows the gunman being shot in the leg while the officer attempts to negotiate with him:

"Come out, over here, please come out...Just throw the gun outside, throw the gun out, please. Throw the gun outside. We can work this out."

All this while Hernandez's girlfriend can be heard begging the police not to harm him. Once she confirms that the firearm was nowhere in the vicinity of Hernandez, officers enter the room and the footage abruptly ends there.

What happened at Methodist Dallas Medical Center? Family and friends mourn the demise of the two nurses who were killed by Hernandez

Jacqueline Ama Pokuaa and Katie Annette Flowers, two nurses at Methodist Dallas Medical Center, lost their lives in a shooting that took place in the hospital. Nestor Hernandez, 30, who had previously served a robbery sentence, did not hesitate to kill the nurses who had entered the room occupied by his girlfriend, a new mother.

In bodycam footage captured by Methodist Medical System Sgt. Robert Rangel, Hernandez can be heard accusing his girlfriend of infidelity. According to court documents, he allegedly told his girlfriend that he would shoot the next person to come in through the door. As it turned out, the next person to enter the room was Nurse Pokuaa, whom he shot to death.

Nurse Katie Annette Flowers reportedly looked into the room and was also fatally shot. According to a GoFundMe page set up for flowers by a family friend, she was a single mother of four and a grandmother to five grandbabies. The information on her GoFundMe page reads:

"It is in these times, of loss and sadness that people come together to help one another make it through, and to support the people we care for. Any support you may be able to provide would be greatly appreciated. Please keep Treyci, Sarah, Rafe, Kelly and their entire family in your thoughts and prayers."

The first responding officer's actions have led to a lot of criticism as people questioned why he stood behind a wall and tried to negotiate with the shooter while two nurses were killed in the Dallas hospital.

Nestor Hernandez was later arrested and charged with capital murder and assault. Hernandez, who was released from prison in October 2021, was still being monitored electronically with an ankle tag when the incident occurred.

