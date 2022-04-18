Arrests made in fatal shooting involving Dallas Cowboys' Kelvin Joseph: Report

After Dallas Cowboys cornerback Kelvin Joseph was questioned by the Dallas police, they made two arrests related to a fatal shooting that took place in March of this year in the Lower Greenville section of Dallas.

Police took 28-year-old Aries Jones and 21-year-old Tivione English, both from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, into custody following the death of 20-year-old Cameron Ray.

Tom Pelissero @TomPelissero



CB Kelvin Joseph’s attorney told Dallas Police say they arrested Aries Jones, 28, and Tivione English, 21, of Baton Rouge, La., whom detectives identified as the shooters in the homicide of Cameron Ray. #Cowboys CB Kelvin Joseph’s attorney told @dallasnews on Friday that Joseph was in the SUV but unarmed. Dallas Police say they arrested Aries Jones, 28, and Tivione English, 21, of Baton Rouge, La., whom detectives identified as the shooters in the homicide of Cameron Ray. #Cowboys CB Kelvin Joseph’s attorney told @dallasnews on Friday that Joseph was in the SUV but unarmed.

Dallas news station WFAA-TV reported that both Jones and English are facing murder charges and were detained at the Dallas County jail. Jones’ bond was reportedly set at $250,000. Meanwhile, English has not received a bond.

Authorities in Dallas believe the two males were the perpetrators in the shooting death of 20-year-old Ray, per a release from the police obtained by WFAA-TV.

English's and Jones' arrests came after police spoke to the Cowboys cornerback as a part of the investigation into Ray’s death.

Joseph was allegedly seen on video footage the evening of Ray’s death, as stated by the Dallas Morning News, and his lawyer has established that he shared a vehicle from which the gunshots were fired.

The Dallas cornerback has not been openly identified by the police, even though the Fort Worth-Star Telegram reported that he is seen as a “person of interest” in the case.

According to recently released footage from the Dallas police, the victim got into an encounter with a group close to the intersection of Greenville and Martel avenues.

After the fight was broken up, suspects from the group went into a black SUV. As Ray and his friends walked away, gunshots errupted from the SUV, hitting Ray. He died at a nearby hospital.

Kelvin Joseph and the Dallas Cowboys released statements

Dallas Cowboys v Arizona Cardinals

The Cowboys and the Dallas cornerback's lawyer issued separate statements regarding the shooting.

First, Joseph's lawyer, Barry Sorrels, said that his client didn’t shoot Ray and that his death was a tragedy:

“Kelvin Joseph did not shoot Cameron Ray. Mr. Ray’s death is a tragedy, and Kelvin extends his deepest condolences for the family’s loss. On the night of March 17, Kelvin was unarmed and was not looking for violence. He found himself in a situation that escalated without his knowledge or consent.”

Sorrels added that the cornerback apologizes to those in the Dallas community for even being in proximity to the incident:

“Along with condolences to the Ray family, Kelvin apologizes to the Dallas community for being anywhere near this type of incident. The investigation is ongoing, and we intend to respect the process.”

The Cowboys confirmed they’re aware of the situation and have been in contact with the NFL about the incident:

“The Dallas Cowboys are aware of the tragic incident that occurred in Dallas on March 18,” the team said. “First and foremost, our hearts go out to Mr. Ray’s family and loved ones. The organization is aware of Kelvin Joseph’s possible connection to this incident. We are in contact with Dallas law enforcement and have alerted the NFL office. We have no further comment at this time.”

D210SPORTS @D210S



Statement from a Dallas Cowboys spokesperson #CowboysNation Dallas Cowboys Issue Official Statement On Kelvin Joseph.Statement from a Dallas Cowboys spokesperson Dallas Cowboys Issue Official Statement On Kelvin Joseph. Statement from a Dallas Cowboys spokesperson 👇#CowboysNation https://t.co/FiROgKSYZD

Joseph was drafted in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft and played in 10 games in the 2021 season for Dallas.

Edited by Windy Goodloe