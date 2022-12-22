WATCH: Woman arrested after throwing computer at Miami International Airport gate agent 

A video of an agitated woman throwing a computer at a Miami International Airport agent is gaining attention. The incident took place on Tuesday morning. The video was shared on Instagram via an account called Only in Dade.

The video shows the woman screaming and having an outburst in the midst of a crowded American Airlines gate. She then suddenly picks up a computer monitor from the counter in front of her and throws it at the airport agent.

Disclaimer: The following video may be disturbing to some audiences. Viewer discretion is advised.

Onlookers at the scene were visibly stunned by the action. However, the gate agent managed to keep her cool despite almost being hit by a flying computer.

The Instagram video where the incident at Miami International Airport was recorded has been viewed about 500,000 times and gained 15,000 likes within just three hours of uploading.

As per PEOPLE, the angry woman has been identified by Miami-Dade Police as 25-year-old Camilia McMillie. According to the arrest report, when she noticed that her children walked away from her without informing her, she became angry and caused a scene in the middle of the crowded D-39 gate at the airport.

Angry woman at Miami International Airport bruised a gate agent's shoulder, caused about $10,000 worth of damage

Camilia was traveling to New York City from Alabama, and had a connecting flight at the Miami International Airport. She missed one flight and was rebooked for another one when she was checking in at Gate D-39.

Investigators said that when Camilia couldn’t see her children, she became furious and started screaming, demanding that the airport gate agent find her children.

According to investigators, she pulled the device that reads "Boarding pass" off the counter while damaging the equipment as well as the counter area. She then began to scream, grabbed the monitor, and threw it at the airport gate agent.

The police said:

“While the subject was with the gate agent, her two minor children walked away without notice to use nearby restrooms. Once the subject noticed the children were not with her, she became irate and began to scream, demanding the gate agent to find her children.”

As per the investigation report, Camilia McMillie caused about $10,000 worth of damage as well as bruised a Miami International Airport gate agent’s left shoulder.

Customs and Border Protection officers who were nearby detained her after the incident. She was later arrested on charges of aggravated battery, disorderly conduct, and criminal mischief.

In a statement, Miami International Airport responded that they're cooperating with law enforcement to help with the investigation.

Due to the holiday season, the airport is having to deal with an extremely busy travel period for Christmas and New Year’s. According to airport officials, this year, Miami International Airport is expecting to host around 2.5 million passengers for the holiday travel period in December, spanning from December 21, 2022, to January 6, 2023.

It marks a 1.5% increase from last year during the record-breaking holiday travel season.

Man arrested at O'Hare Airport after claiming he is carrying pipe bomb in his bag

(Image via O'Hare International Airport)

On Tuesday morning, December 20, a man at O’Hare Airport was arrested after he claimed to have a pipe bomb in his luggage.

Police and TSA officials said that a ticketed passenger who was waiting at a ticket counter in Terminal 1 around 5:45 a.m., claimed that he was carrying a pipe bomb. He then left the bag there and started walking away.

Officers cleared the area and set up a perimeter. They redirected all the passengers who were at two nearby checkpoints in a line, to another checkpoint at a safe distance.

After about an hour of examining the man’s bag, police determined that there was nothing suspicious in it. In the meantime, officers searched the area to find the man who declared carrying a pipe bomb with him. When he was found, he was taken into custody.

